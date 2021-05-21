NEWBURYPORT — The city’s Human Rights Commission released a statement following vandalism to a Black Lives Matter banner affixed to the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church on Pleasant Street.
The statement comes as local police inspectors are reaching out to nearby businesses regarding any possible surveillance footage recorded over the weekend when the vandalism occurred.
“There are many opportunities in Newburyport to share experiences, express viewpoints and become involved in shaping the civic and cultural aspects of our community that are far more effective than damaging property on a local church in the middle of the night,” the statement reads. “Mayor (Donna) Holaday and the Human Rights Commission condemn such racist acts of vandalism. They are an affront to those who have directly experienced racial harm as well as all who strive to make Newburyport more welcoming, more just, more inclusive.”
The commission’s statement late Wednesday said the incident would not separate or divide the community.
“Instead it will remind us to move closer together as we chart a shared course beyond the pandemic to a future that demands us to take better care of our planet and one another,” the statement reads. “It will also remind us to use the affirmations we see throughout Newburyport as signposts: Blacks lives matter. Stronger together. Love is love. Kindness is everything. Hate has no port here.”
City Marshal Mark Murray said police are investigating whether the incident is related to other acts of vandalism reported in the city over the weekend. In one instance, someone broke a storefront window, he said.
There are no municipal cameras monitoring that section of Pleasant Street, Murray added, prompting the need for his inspectors to search the area for video footage.
Earlier this week, the Rev. Rebecca Bryan told The Daily News that she received a call to alert her of the damage that occurred overnight to the banner her church has hung outside its sanctuary since June.
On Thursday, Bryan said the banner will be repaired and then hung again in the same spot during a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. outside the church.
“In the same place, literally the same sign,” Bryan said, calling the ceremony a chance to come together as a community and acknowledge how much support there is for the Black Lives Matter movement and for ending racism.
Bryan said Tuesday was chosen because it will mark the one-year anniversary of when George Floyd was killed at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and changed the country’s narrative regarding race relations.
“The outpouring of support of the community at large has been remarkable and really testifies to me and us (at the church) that things are changing,” Bryan said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.