NEWBURYPORT — The likelihood of a preliminary election in September is becoming more of a certainty after four potential School Committee candidates took out nomination papers this week.
The municipal election is scheduled for Nov. 7 and anyone wishing to run for office has until July 28 to pull papers from the city clerk’s office. Candidates must have their papers signed by 50 registered city voters and filed by Aug. 1 to have their name appear on the ballot.
School Committee members Bruce Menin, Brianna Higgins and Steve Cole are all up for reelection to serve four more years on the seven-member panel.
Higgins has already returned her 50 certified signatures, while Menin has pulled papers. As of Wednesday, Cole had not taken out nomination papers for another term.
But four other potential School Committee candidates have done so – Lyndi Lanphear of High Street, Donna Sprague of 63rd Street, Ashley Cedrone of Market Street and Andrew Boger of Middle Street. Markus Fish of Atkinson Street also pulled papers to run for the committee but has yet to have them certified.
The city clerk’s office has set aside Sept. 19 for a preliminary election, which would be triggered if more than six School Committee candidates return their certified nomination papers.
The same would also be the case if more than 10 people run for an at-large City Council seat, or more than two run for a ward seat.
The council is made up of five at-large seats and six ward seats. Each councilor serves a two-year term.
Although at-large Councilor Bruce Vogel and Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace have both announced they will not run for reelection, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley of Storeybrooke Drive is mulling another term after having his nomination papers certified.
Former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman of High Street and author-journalist Dyke Hendrickson of Low Street have had their nomination papers certified to run for at-large seats on the council. Stephanie Niketic of High Street has been certified to run in Ward 2.
Niketic is looking to unseat current Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue of Cherry Street, who has pulled papers to run for another term but has yet to return them to the city clerk’s office. Donahue is likely to turn in certified papers since she has posted a campaign kickoff event on social media.
What looked to be a race heating up in Ward 6 may not happen after all after Curzon Mill Road resident Matthew Kane returned and then canceled his nomination papers to run for that council seat. Kane instead pulled papers for an at-large seat.
Current Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane of Hart Road has taken out papers to run again but has yet to have them certified.
Boardman Street resident Jared Hubbard could be vying for the Ward 3 seat. So far, he is the only candidate to take out papers. Current Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand of Warren Street appears to be running for an at-large seat.
At-large Councilors Mark Wright of Reservation Terrance, Afroz Khan of Prospect Street, Connie Preston of Atwood Street and Ed Cameron of Hancock Street have also pulled papers to run for reelection while Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid of Water Street has done the same.
Storey Avenue resident Owen Smith has also taken out papers to run for an at-large seat.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
