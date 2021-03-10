NEWBURYPORT — The City Council voted unanimously Monday night to approve increases in water and sewer service fees as recommended by the Water and Sewer Commission.
The fees were last updated and approved by the commission in July 2013, but many have not changed since July 2006. The changes will mostly affect contractors looking to tap into the water main and sewer line.
The current fees were not covering costs, especially overtime pay, which is why the commission recommended the increases, according to city officials.
If someone has an emergency in the middle of the night or on the weekend because a pipe burst and the basement is flooded, the Water Division has to be prepared to pay overtime for at least two workers to respond. With the current fees, the department was not able to meet labor and material costs.
Emergency call fees were increased from $300 to $400 for that reason.
Public Utilities Chair and Councilor at large Charles Tontar said the goal of these changes is for the Water Department to “break even” since the city is losing money on connections due to the current fees.
Another change, which could affect Plum Island residents, is shutting off and turning on water, which is sometimes done for seasonal dwellings. The fee for that increased from $60 to $75.
A full list of how the fees have changed can be found in the City Council packet from its meeting Monday at www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3521/f/events/councilpacket_3_8_2021_part2.pdf.
The fee increases is the city’s first effort in addressing major costs associated with its water and sewer lines, Tontar told the City Council.
By raising service fees to meet related costs, the city hopes to “mitigate increases for all ratepayers,” he said.
In November, the Water and Sewer divisions partnered with Environmental Partners, an engineering and consulting firm, to study water and sewer rates.
This study, which takes usage and population growth into account, is expected to be completed by July 1. The last major study was conducted about 10 years ago.
