NEWBURYPORT — The culvert under Market Square will be rebuilt after the City Council approved spending $655,525 on the project during Monday night’s meeting.
Mayor Sean Reardon had requested the council take $655,525 from the city’s free cash account to replace the waterfront culvert with the hope of stopping occasional flooding of Market Square.
Planning Director Andy Port said the Market Square area contains old pipes and culverts that can often slow down the progress of water headed to the Merrimack River.
“We are actually replacing an older, historical culvert that is blocked and is now undersized,” he said.
The City Council voted 6-5 to fund the project with Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 4 Councilor Christine Wallace, Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-Large Councilor Mark Wright voting against the spending Monday night.
Work on the waterfront culvert is expected to be performed before the $11 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project gets underway next spring.
The Market Landing Park construction and expansion project will convert a number of the city’s waterfront parking lots into additional park space that flank the east and west sides of the 4.6-acre site.
“We’ll get some bids in hand over the winter and our goal is to have one contractor come in, do all the work and get that culvert done early in the season, so it has the least amount of impact on other things and it’s in the ground before we build the walkways and the park space. But it all depends on how everything fits into place between now and then,” Port said.
Although some of the city councilors who voted against the expenditure voiced their wish that the money come from the city’s American Rescue Act Plan funding, at-Large Councilor Bruce Vogel voted to transfer the $655,525 from free cash Monday night.
Vogel said he is a shop owner in the area himself and knows well the problem his fellow business owners have had with Market Square flooding.
“Since we’ve made the decision to build a park, it makes sense to me. I trust the experts in City Hall who say we can save money if we get this done now and it needs to be done,” he said.
The mayor also asked the City Council to transfer $20,000 from the harbormaster retained earnings fund and $40,000 from the Waterfront Park paid parking fund to the Market Landing Park construction and expansion project to provide temporary electrical service to the waterfront boardwalk during construction.
Port said that request could be before the City Council on Monday, Dec. 12.
“We’re hoping they would bring that request out of committee so we could appropriate the funds for temporary power for the waterfront during construction. We don’t want to shut off the lights,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
