NEWBURYPORT -- The City Council passed an order Monday night allowing local businesses to apply for licenses to place tables, chairs and merchandising displays on city-owned property during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.
The order, sponsored by James McCauley, was approved unanimously by the 11-member council.
Under the order, the licenses will allow businesses to use city property including, but not limited to, portions of public ways or within public parks or playgrounds.
As part of the order, State Street will be partially closed to cars and trucks between Middle and Essex Streets for two four-day “events” that will allow restaurants to place seats on the sidewalks and street between 4 and 11 p.m. The first “event” will run during the evenings of Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21. The second will run the evenings of June 25 through June 28.
During Monday’s meeting, the bulk of the order was amended to be replaced with a version that was included as a late file item in the meeting packet.
To read the full order, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/sites/newburyportma/files/events/06-08-2020_council_packet_final.pdf
