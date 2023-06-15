NEWBURYPORT — City Clerk Richard Jones on Thursday confirmed that Dyke Hendrickson is the first candidate to return nomination signatures for the fall election for the City Council.
Hendrickson, who is running for an at-large seat, filed papers with 64 signatures. The minimum is 50.
“We will be certifying those signatures in the coming days,” Jones said. “Right now, he is the first to return papers.”
Hendrickson, an author-journalist, says he wants to work for a cleaner Merrimack River.
The council is composed of five at-large seats and six ward seats. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.