NEWBURYPORT — The city’s veteran’s services office should see a new face soon after the City Council on Tuesday approved hiring a new administrative assistant as part of Mayor Sean Reardon’s supplemental budget.
In June, the City Council approved a $78.6 million operating budget for next fiscal year but a $19,500 request to pay for the part-time position was one of the items cut by the City Council. The approved amount was $198,200 less than Reardon’s initial proposal.
But thanks to $281,790 in addition revenue, brought together from increased local aid in the final state budget, and cuts made to Reardon’s fiscal 2023 proposal, the mayor was able to propose a $271,400 supplemental budget, which included the money cut for administrative assistant’s position.
The city is part of an inter-municipal agreement to provide services to veterans in Newburyport, Amesbury, Salisbury and Merrimac, and the additional funding will bring the veteran’s services office into compliance with state staffing requirements.
Veteran’s Services Officer Kevin Hunt said the geographic nature of the area sends most local veterans to the Amesbury office, which is where the new administrative assistant will work.
“This is driven by the needs of state and federal software requiring additional input. We didn’t need this position two years ago. Even though the number of veterans is decreasing, the paperwork and the workload is increasing, as computers allow the state and federal governments to seek more information about people,” he said. “So, that’s what’s driving the need.”
Hunt had already received approval and additional funding for the position from Amesbury, Salisbury and Merrimac and said he could have done a better job explaining his request in Newburyport.
“I will take the blame for not explaining the position properly during the initial reading. So that forced us into the mayor’s supplemental budget,” he said. “But it all came out in the wash, so it is all OK.”
Reardon’s supplemental budget also included $35,000 for landscape supplies in the Parks Department; $20,000 for Newburyport Fire Department overtime; $10,800 for Newburyport Police Department training; $50,000 for legal services; $62,275 for sidewalk improvements; and, $30,000 for rental space for Newburyport Youth Services’ fall and winter programming, primarily at the Central Congregational Church.
The supplemental budget also included $61,000 for an analyst position to serve as support staff in the Information Technology Department and $3,825 for a travel allowance.
In a written statement, the mayor said his administration appreciates the City Council approving his supplemental budget.
“These are important investments that allow us to work with our partners to serve the area’s veterans and help us make tremendous strides in our Information Technology Department,” he said.
In a separate item, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the city has also hired James Pope as the city’s new a new information technology director, who will start on Nov. 14, and be paid $125,000.
Pope previously worked as information technology director in Gloucester from 2013 to 2020, and comes to the city from a position in the private sector. He succeeds former Information Technology Director Mark Kavanagh, who left in January.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
