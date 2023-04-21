NEWBURYPORT — On Saturday’s installment of the live internet radio show “Local Pulse,” Joe DiBiase welcomes Newburyport City Council President Heather Shand.
Also, Ann Federowicz of the Belleville Roots Music Series will talk about the soldout concert featuring The SteelDrivers and other upcoming concerts in the series.
Broadcast from The Daily News office on Liberty Street, Show 444 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
