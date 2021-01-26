NEWBURYPORT — An emergency resolution appearing before the City Council for a vote on Wednesday night calls for the council to condemn the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and urge Congress to exercise its power under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, prohibiting Donald Trump from holding public office again.
Councilor at-large Charles Tontar put forth the resolution, saying a constituent suggested the city take action after seeing that the Haverhill City Council signed a similar resolution in an 8-1 vote Jan. 12.
"I thought it was compelling that we do something on a local level," Tontar said. "I do think that what happened in Washington on Jan. 6 threatened the foundations of our democratic system at its root, and it was important that we weigh in on it."
This proposed resolution states that then-President Trump "clearly encouraged" the mob as a way to disrupt the process of certifying an election.
As members of Congress convened to confirm the results of the electoral college on Jan. 6, hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, vandalizing the building, terrorizing staff, and leaving five people dead, including a Capitol police officer.
In a 232-197 vote, the House of Representatives voted Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for inciting an insurrection against the federal government. The Senate begins its impeachment proceedings on Feb. 8.
"I think we are long past just taking this as something that's normal and can continue," Tontar said, saying that other "disturbing" events have taken place over the past four or five years that have "seeped down to the local level."
If the proposal is approved, the city clerk would send a copy of the resolution to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
"Obviously, what the Newburyport City Council does is not going to change the world, but I do think that it's an accumulation of small gestures like this that send the word out there," Tontar said.
In addition to Tontar, the resolution was cosponsored by Councilors at-large Barry Connell, Afroz Khan, and Bruce Vogel, and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand.
As he does prior to every regular City Council meeting, Council President Jared Eigerman emailed his Ward 2 constituents on Sunday to summarize some of the proposals, including this resolution.
Later that night, he issued an addendum, saying that although the City Council does not normally pass resolutions like this, "it is a no-brainer 'yes' vote, for me." Eigerman clarified this after receiving an email from a resident who wrote, "This was an attack on our government. Why didn't you also sponsor?"
Eigerman responded, "If the resolution was meant as a way to tar the six non-sponsoring Councilors, including me, as having endorsed rebellion against the United States, it appears to have succeeded, at least with one Ward 2 resident."
Eigerman condemned the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and also condemned a recent accusation that he engaged in "deals" when assigning councilors to committees earlier this month in exchange for his reelection as council president.
He clarified that the five councilors, who cosponsored this resolution and also voted against him for president, did not approach him about this resolution, which is why he did not sponsor it.
In addressing this, Tontar said it would be against Open Meeting Law if he had talked to more than four councilors about this resolution, since six would constitute a quorum.
"We have an obligation not to carry on council business without it being openly transparent," Tontar said. "What's important to the public is how we actually vote on it, not who sponsors it and who doesn't sponsor it."
Vogel said similarly, adding that "once it's on the floor, everyone can sign on."
The City Council meets remotely at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, go to https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/292356.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.