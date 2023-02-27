NEWBURYPORT — The fate of the former Brown School will be placed in the hands of city councilors after an ad hoc committee voted unanimously to refer the matter to the General Government Committee.
The former school at 40 Milk St. most recently served as the home of Newburyport Youth Services, but the building has been vacant ever since the heating system was deemed unusable in fall 2021.
The Ad Hoc Committee on Adaptive Reuse of Brown School Property was formed last year to study what can be done with the building.
At-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel chairs the ad hoc committee, which also includes Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Connie Preston as voting members.
The group met Wednesday night to discuss a draft request for information, or RFI, that Planning Director Andy Port put together for potential contractors.
Newburyport falls under a state mandate that 10% of its housing stock be listed as affordable. Vogel has expressed interest in the property being used to provide affordable housing for senior citizens.
Mayor Sean Reardon has indicated his support for turning the former school into affordable senior housing but has also said he would like to keep the gymnasium as a city asset.
The mayor said he could see the building being used for youth and adult recreation or performance space as well as office space and a voting location.
“There is the potential for a municipal building,” Vogel said Thursday.
The school gymnasium has been targeted as a possible temporary home for NYS, which Vogel said he does not support.
“It’s full of hazardous mold and everything else, and you can’t even turn on the water because the pipes could burst,” he said.
Zeid said he has “redlined” concerns with Port’s draft RFI, including making sure any potential project could conform to the current Brown School Overlay District zoning regulations, which will be submitted to the General Government Committee as well.
Vogel said he believed the ad hoc committee answered the concerns that had been voiced about the project, that is, until the meeting Wednesday night.
“I was kind of blindsided. We met about five times and went through what I thought was a pretty thorough exercise, with considerable concerns expressed by (Zeid) and there now seems to be a focus on saving the gym at any cost,” he said. “So we put that into the RFI outline with a disclaimer asking any potential contractor, if they can’t save the gym, then they need to let us know why.”
Vogel added that the ad hoc committee attempted to fine-tune what the RFI would look like before it was compiled and said the decision Wednesday night leaves the committee dissolved and the draft document in flux.
“We’re just going to start all over again,” he said. “We’re going to go through the same debates and same discussion as the ad hoc committee did, only this time, we will do it with 11 sitting city councilors. It’s all (messed) up.”
Zeid said in a text message Thursday that he is frustrated with the process and thinks the ad hoc committee has not worked.
“For this reason, I felt the ad hoc needed to come to a close,” he said. “More broadly, it’s time to get serious about the school building and have some hard conversations. I feel strongly that we need to preserve the gym for the community and come to a sensible compromise on affordable housing for the rest of the building.
“I am open to debate on the first floor for municipal offices,” Zeid added. “I hope that some colleagues can start compromising instead of holding us back.”
Vogel said he voted to move the RFI outline to the General Government Committee because he wanted to get something done Wednesday night. The committee will next meet at City Hall on March 6.
“What was I going to do? Have us there until midnight?” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
