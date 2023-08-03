NEWBURYPORT — Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane said he has had enough of combined sewage overflows and would like to see those responsible for the dumping slapped with a $50,000 fine for each release.
The Merrimack River Watershed Council estimates roughly 550 million gallons of raw sewage is released into the Merrimack River by way of 40 to 60 combined sewage overflows, or CSOs, each year.
The nonprofit organization posted a warning on its Facebook page about multiple discharges of untreated and partially treated sewage into the river after heavy rain fell Saturday.
Sewage plants in Lowell, Haverhill and Manchester, New Hampshire, all reported discharges, according to the Watershed Council, which advised people to avoid contact with river water for 48 hours after a sewage discharge. They were also warned to keep their dogs away.
Lane reposted the Watershed Council’s warning on his own Facebook page and followed that up with his own thoughts earlier in the week.
“I’ve about had enough of being the dumping ground for upriver communities,” he wrote.
Lane’s comments come less than three weeks after state and local officials closed public beaches in Newburyport, Newbury and Salisbury due to elevated levels of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria in the water. The city councilor said the CSO problem has been neglected by state and federal officials and he intends to find out how to hold upriver communities responsible for each overflow.
“I don’t really want to hear it’s a federal problem or it’s too much money to fathom,” he said. “So what, we just get the (short) end of the stick and have to deal with it?”
Lane proposed levying a $50,000 fine for each community responsible for the discharges and added that he is tired of seeing the incidents blamed on rain.
“Someone is pushing the button and (it) is a cost savings for less than they have to treat. Prove me wrong,” he said.
Curt Rogers, the Watershed Council’s executive director, said he is not sure if a $50,000 fine is an enforceable solution to the CSO problem.
“Is that really building relationships with the communities that need the support? Many of these communities can’t afford to do the fixes,” he said. “So, rather than being punitive with a fine, why aren’t we reaching out to them and helping them address their degrading infrastructure?”
Lane responded to Rogers’ comment by saying he is past the point of relationship building.
“I believe we already have good relationships with these other towns but, what’s the real story here? What’s going on?” he asked. “I understand there are budget restrictions, I face it myself on the council. But, when it comes down to it, what’s going to stop it?”
Although he admitted a fine may not be enforceable, Lane said municipalities such as Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury may need to soon take a stand.
“Something has to be done,” he said. “It’s not fair to us at the end of the river that we have to deal with all this.”
There has been noticeably more rainfall this summer, according to Rogers, who said CSOs are one part of a two-pronged problem — with the other being runoff pollution.
“Those are equally damaging to the river,” he said. “It’s not an either-or situation. They both need to be addressed.”
Lane said he has spoken with people in upriver communities who agree that something must be done.
“This isn’t an issue of rain anymore. Last year, the river was awful and it was a pretty dry summer,” he said. “So my question is, what’s really going on and who’s doing something about it? Because it’s not fair to us that we end up with all of this garbage.”
The city native, who called himself a “dock rat” as a teenager, said the river is worse now than it has ever been.
“I get the fact that it’s a big issue that’s very expensive and will require billions of dollars but, I don’t care,” Lane said. “We fixed our sewer treatment plant. Why can’t they?”
Rogers said his organization publicizes the CSOs because it does not want people getting sick.
“The more public awareness, the more we can move the powers that be toward actually investing in solutions that will help heal the river,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.