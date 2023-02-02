NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program include Byron Lane, Ward 6 Newburyport city councilor. Host Joe DiBiase will also chat with Angela Kirkpatrick, from Grand Trunk Wine & Cheese, about new year's resolutions and the end of "Dry January."
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #434 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
