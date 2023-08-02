NEWBURYPORT — The Bartlet Mall restoration project is expected to go out to bid this week but Ward 2 City Councilor Jennie Donahue isn’t sure final approval will make it out of the council’s Committee on Community Services.
The $2.79 million project would see the 4-foot-deep Bartlet Mall Frog Pond encapsulated by an HDPE liner to prevent the circulation of subsoil contaminants such as arsenic, lead, phosphorus (which turns the water green) and chromium.
“This is something that I know is going to benefit the entire city,” Donahue said. “We’re cleaning up a legitimate toxic waste pool that’s in the center of our city. That’s something that I think every single councilor should be very proud of voting for when it finally takes place.”
The work would be funded in part by a $2.5 million bond order backed by the Community Preservation Act, which matches state funding with proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge. The city has also collected an additional $220,000 to completely fund the project from last year’s Community Preservation Act contributions.
The City Council unanimously approved the bond request in September but also made the release of the money contingent upon council approval of the final design.
Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said the project is scheduled to go out to bid Wednesday and she intends to have the final design ready for a Committee on Community Services meeting of the whole Aug. 15.
“We should have all of the bids back by Aug. 25 and, if the bids fall within budget, we believe we will have the full support of the City Council on Aug. 28,” she said.
But Donahue said she is becoming increasingly concerned the project may not receive approval from fellow committee members. Donahue sits on the Committee on Community Services along with chairman and Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and at-large Councilor Connie Preston.
“I think a lot of the momentum on this project has gone quiet of late and I’m concerned folks don’t know there are some on the council who don’t support it,” she said. “In fact, I don’t expect it to come out of the Committee on Community Services with full support and I think I may be the only one who votes in favor of it on that committee.”
McCauley said he hasn’t formulated a response to the issue one way or the other.
“I have no idea why she would think that. I can’t make a decision until all the items are in,” he said. “Jennie and I also can’t talk about the issue amongst ourselves because its before the committee. So, I’m not sure how she would think it won’t come out of committee.”
McCauley confirmed he has contacted Mayor Sean Reardon’s administration to schedule a potential meeting for Aug. 15 to get a look at the final designs for the project but added that he’s not ready to pull the trigger on it just yet.
“This isn’t a complete package yet,” he said. “There are still some moving parts and I, as the committee chair, am working with the administration to get those resolved prior to having a meeting.”
Preston said she has made it clear she’s available to have a meeting but does not see the need to do so until all the bids have been received.
“I don’t know how we would make a recommendation without understanding what the bids have come in at,” she said. “I have no intention of holding it in committee once we have that information. But right now, we don’t have it.”
The state has awarded the city a $303,000 grant to install a universally accessible playground in the northwest corner of the Bartlet Mall that is expected to be completed before the Frog Pond cleanup begins.
Donahue is also a member of the Commission on Disabilities and said she has heard from plenty of constituents who are excited about the construction of the city’s first handicapped-accessible playground.
“There’s no going back here,” she said. “Even if we could potentially do the playground without the rest of the project, we have the funding approved and a beautiful design ready for approval.”
McCauley said any potential delays to the restoration project will not hinder construction of the playground, which is ready to move forward.
“That will be going right now but the equipment hasn’t shown up,” he said.
