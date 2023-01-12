NEWBURYPORT — On this week's episode of Local Pulse live internet radio program, host Joe DiBiase will welcome Newburyport Ward 5 City Councilor, Jim McCauley. Also, Bethany Groff Dorau, executive director of the Museum of Old Newbury, will be in the studio, no doubt with some interesting history of the Greater Newburyport area.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #431 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, at the website, and wherever you listen to podcasts.
