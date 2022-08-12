NEWBURYPORT - City Councilor at large Afroz Khan announced she will be taking part in the upcoming South Asian-American Theater & Storytelling Festival organized by Off-Kendrik at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown.
The storytelling event, modeled after the storytelling public radio show 'The Moth Radio Hour', takes place Sunday, Aug. 19, at 3 p.m.. Its goal is to bring to light the first-person, true experiences of South Asian Immigrants.
"It's exciting and I'm honored to be one of the four tellers," Khan said in an email.
Off-Kendrick is a non-profit organization serving the South-Asian community of the Boston/New England area through art, theater, and storytelling for today, according to its website.
The Mosesian Center for the Arts is located at 321 Arsenal St., Watertown.
