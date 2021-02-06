NEWBURYPORT — City councilors remain divided on the viability of purchasing 57 Low St. and will not vote to move any proposed orders out of committee for at least another week.
During a joint meeting on Thursday of the Committee on Budget & Finance, Committee on Planning & Development and Committee of the Whole, Mayor Donna Holaday summarized the history of pursing the property from the National Guard to find a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services.
When Holaday took office in 2010, Youth Services was sharing an office with Veterans Services on the upper level of City Hall. The former Kelley School at 149 High St. soon became available and Youth Services moved in for about five years before relocating to what was considered a temporary site at the former Brown School at 42 Milk St.
There was not a formal site selection committee, but Holaday and Youth Services Director Andi Egmont reached out to real estate agents and developers to see about available sites for Youth Services in the city. No additional space was found.
The needs of NYS — office space, programming rooms, tutoring rooms, activity rooms and a gymnasium — are "complex," Holaday said, explaining that "those are tough needs in terms of looking across the city."
While driving one day, Holaday said she was reminded of the property at 57 Low St. and saw potential, so she contacted the National Guard. This led to about three years of working to have the property declared as surplus and preparing it for sale, resulting in the proposal before the City Council.
In echoing what a former councilor reportedly noted, the location is "equidistant from every single ward," Holaday said, making it easily accessible to all residents.
She cited "tremendous needs" if Youth Services remains at the former Brown School, including problems with windows, the roof, foundation and most of all, the heating system. There is also asbestos in the building, which has been identified in two feasibility studies.
The city recently requested a Phase 1 environmental site assessment of the Brown School site and the results are expected in about a week, according to Planning Director Andy Port.
The city already has an informal, lease-free, rent-free arrangement with the National Guard to use the auxiliary building and surrounding grounds at 57 Low St. The Parks Department uses the space right now and Holaday and councilors have floated the idea of keeping it there, either in the interim while an intended use for the property is decided or for the long term.
Finance Director Ethan Manning revealed that in its current capacity, the annual operational costs at 57 Low St., including heat, electricity, internet and phone, are just under $17,000. If the Parks Department, for example, wanted to fix the building a bit, those annual operational costs would be closer to $25,000, he said.
Holaday urged councilors to move forward with the purchase of 57 Low St. regardless of its use. While her preference is still Youth Services, the mayor said there are multiple options since many departments need more space.
Council President Jared Eigerman said he still did not see the purchase as "practical," adding that the main interest in the site is to develop it and there are limitations due to the wetlands and a 25-foot no disturbance buffer around them. He shared concerns about a need for a sidewalk on that side of Low Street and a signal for children to cross the street.
Councilor at large Afroz Khan asked other councilors to not tie a decision on the Low Street site to what happens with the former Brown School. She said a site selection committee can still be formed to determine the best plan for Youth Services and that there should be more consideration about how 57 Low St. can be used as it now exists.
To rule out these options and the acquisition of 57 Low St. would be a "disservice," she explained.
Khan added that in her own research, she has not found strong reasoning to not purchase the property, asking other councilors to provide more context for their opposition.
Ten residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting and all favored moving Youth Services to 57 Low St., especially as a means of equity and accessibility for all children.
Sandhya Douglas of Moseley Avenue asked that councilors "not create distractions and red herrings" when deliberating, citing "a pattern of undermining experts with nonexperts" at prior meetings.
The city has until March 1 to close on the property using $220,000 from its free cash account. A full recording of the meeting is to be available at www.cityofnewburyport.com.
