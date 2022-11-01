NEWBURYPORT — The City Council received its first look on Tuesday at the mayor’s plan to build a new home for Newburyport Youth Services and how he would pay for the project.
Youth Services has been without a permanent home since last fall when the heating equipment at the former Brown School was deemed unusable.
The former National Guard building at 59 Low St. was purchased by the city last winter for $220,000, with the intent of making it the new home for Youth Services.
Mayor Sean Reardon has made finding a new home a priority for his administration and has proposed three plans and bonding orders for 59 Low St.
Special Projects Manager Kim Turner presented the mayor’s proposals to the council at City Hall on Tuesday evening. The plans were accompanied by a $5.7 million bond.
“Approving the bond at this time will signal that there is support for this project and allow us to move forward,” Reardon said, “rather than spend taxpayer money on a full design that may not gain council approval. Once we have approved the plan and bond order, we can proceed to changing the zoning while the further design work moves forward.”
Reardon added that he believes his administration is putting a project forward that would give the city an asset to be used for generations to come.
“While the cost is higher than it would have been had the project advanced several years ago, we plan to demonstrate that we have the funds and bonding capacity available to move forward with this plan and it will be the decision of the council how to proceed,” he said.
Any bond order would be supplemented with $600,000 in Kelley School sale proceeds. Under the mayor’s first two proposals, an additional interconnected building would be constructed that would house a 4,040-square-foot gymnasium next to the current building at 59 Low St.
The first proposal would also include a 456-square-foot lobby, a dedicated preschool area, study area, art room, teen hangout, multipurpose room, administrative offices and 23 parking spaces for an estimated cost of $8 million, which would require a $7.5 million, 30-year bond.
The mayor’s second plan, $5.7 million proposal, includes most of the details from the first plan but would also feature a smaller connector between the two buildings; the teen hangout would also include two offices; a restroom would be shared between the preschool and the staff; and a $5.1 million, 30-year bond would be required.
Reardon’s first two plans would utilize more of the current building while also allowing for larger, more efficient administrative offices, five programming spaces and cooking space, and 30% more participation.
The third proposal would not meet programming needs, according to Turner’s presentation. It would also see no additional building constructed, and would cost an estimated $2.9 million project. The proposal would require a $2.4 million bond with no gymnasium; $3.7 million with a gymnasium; and $4.1 million with a phased-in gymnasium.
Turner also said the first two plans would use all-electric heating, while the third option would utilize gas.
Youth Services Director Andrea Egmont told the council Tuesday that the first option is the best plan.
“This is the best design for this department. It has everything that we have hoped to have when it is done,” she said.
Egmont added that the second plan would also work, albeit without the “bells and whistles,” and said a gymnasium is a crucial need for all age groups.
“To me, it is absolutely necessary,” she said.
The third plan is not much of an option, according to Egmont.
“It is an option but not a good option in my professional opinion,” she said.
At-large Councilor Bruce Vogel voiced his support for a new facility but added that he would like to keep costs as low as possible.
The council voted unanimously to refer the matter to a Budget and Finance Committee meeting of the whole, as well as the planning and development subcommittee.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
