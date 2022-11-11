NEWBURYPORT — The City Council on Monday is expected to take a closer look into the Newburyport Parks Conservancy, after a recent Budget and Finance Committee meeting produced more questions than answers.
The Mayor Gayden W. Morrill Charitable Foundation serves as the fiscal agent of the Newburyport Parks Conservancy. Formed in 2012, the conservancy raises money for park maintenance and improvements with donors given the option of directing where their money can go.
Ward 6 City Councilor Byron Lane recently received an email from a woman who donated $3,000 to the Newburyport Parks Conservancy to have a plaque placed on a city park bench in honor of her late sister.
The woman eventually had her money returned by the Morrill Foundation, however, after no available benches could be found and an alternative plan to have a granite-block seating at Coombs Wharf engraved was shot down by the Parks Commission.
Lane was successful in referring the matter to the City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee, which discussed the issue on Nov. 3, when at-Large Councilor Afroz Khan asked if the $3,000 was returned.
At that meeting, Finance Director Ethan Manning told Khan the money did not flow through the city. The check was paid to the Parks Conservancy which operates as a 501c3 non-profit of the Morrill Foundation, which returned the check.
As an aside, Khan also said she was wondering just how much impropriety is in the Parks Department.
At-Large Councilor Mark Wright said he had looked at copies of checks sent to the conservancy and found them have been deposited under a Morrill Foundation account number.
“With my banking background, that endorsement is a fraudulent endorsement and is subject to the customer who issued that check to make a claim against that endorsement as a forgery. This is a felonious forgery for that amount. So, this is not something that is no harm, no foul,” he said.
The Budget and Finance Committee voted to refer the matter to the City Council, which will next meet on Monday and Wright said he would like to see the Morrill Foundation provide documentation that proves the Parks Conservancy is, indeed, affiliated with it.
“The account that the check went into is a Morrill Foundation account. The endorsement on the back of the check had that account number that also said ‘Parks Conservancy,’” he said. “This is a fraudulent endorsement, unless they provide documentation that makes it legitimate. So we have been asking for that and for transparent financial information.”
On Thursday, Wright told The Daily News the Parks Conservancy had arranged itself as a “pseudo-city organization” and was” very concerned” about where the money was and how it has been accounted for.
“It’s a City Council rule that all gifts have to come before the council for any amount over $500,” he said. “There is also money that the organization shows in their tax returns, where they have acknowledged receiving funds over and above the amount that they contribute to the city. So, where is that money?”
Wright said he was also concerned that the organization has been run by a former city employee.
“I don’t think any employee of the city should be involved in that capacity in a ‘Friends of’ type organization. It is just not good governance,” he said.
Former Parks Director Lise Reid, who is a Park Conservancy administrator, said in a text message Thursday that she has been committed to temporarily volunteering with the Parks Conservancy, mostly to make sure that the benches and granite block seats were installed for all those who had made a donation.
Reid added she has also been busy with several other volunteer jobs and has not been following City Council’s recent activity and declined to comment further.
Parks Commissioner Ted Boretti said his commission never never formally accepted any money from the Parks Conservancy, and instead, dealt with the Morrill Foundation.
Boretti also said he would expect a group like the Parks Conservancy to have its own board of directors that would provide oversight and added he would like to see the City Council granted such a responsibility in the future.
“It seems pretty obvious that type of oversight is absent, as of now,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
