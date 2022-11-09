NEWBURYPORT — A rift between two city councilors over the future home of Newburyport Youth Services has been resolved after one of them wrote an apology letter and the other accepted it.
Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane was taken aback by comments made by Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue at a City Council meeting Nov. 1. He sent council President Heather Shand a letter two days later to share his concerns about Donahue’s comments, which he said called the motives of fellow councilors into question.
Donahue blasted Ward 5 Councilor Jim McCauley and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid at the meeting for their stance on whether to move NYS to 59 Low St.
The City Council met to discuss Mayor Sean Reardon’s three plans to turn the former National Guard building into the new home for NYS.
The council authorized spending $220,000 to purchase the building earlier this year. The mayor’s plans were accompanied by a $5.7 million bond order.
The issue garnered plenty of conversation on the council, with McCauley making a motion to withdraw the bond order without prejudice, which Zeid also supported.
McCauley said his concerns did not indicate he was not committed to finding a new home for NYS but added that he would like to see the council be given some input on the three proposals and their designs, accompanied by public hearings.
“We don’t have any of that. All I am being asked is to commit $300,000 over the next 30 years and I don’t get a say in it. To me, that is wrong,” he said.
Donahue responded to McCauley and Zeid by saying the council has been saying “no” to finding a new home for NYS for many years and said now is the time to move forward.
Donahue also said the council has been asking NYS Director Andrea Egmont “to hand over the reins” when it comes to the design and funding of the new building.
“I find that deplorable,” she said. “I find that to be incredibly disingenuous. I find it to have no trust and we would not do that in other situations. We would not ask the professionals who know their business best what their purpose is.”
Although she did not raise her voice, Donahue apologized for “yelling a little bit” but added that finding a new home for NYS has been a necessity for a long time.
“This is ridiculous,” she said. “We need to just accept this is a good, positive thing for the community, for all of our kids. It affects everybody and, if the community rages against us for doing this, I would be pretty remiss to find that to be any kind of realistic result.”
At large Councilor Bruce Vogel said moving the bond order forward sends a signal to the city that the council is ready to begin moving the project along.
Zeid pointed out that the council already approved spending $220,000 to purchase 59 Low St. and that Donahue’s comments “bordered on intent.”
The council voted 8-3 to send the bond order to the Budget and Finance Committee of the Whole, with McCauley, Zeid and at large Councilor Mark Wright voting against the request.
Although he did not weigh in on the matter at the council meeting, Lane sent a letter to Shand on Thursday.
Other councilors were rolling their eyes and “snickering” among each other at the meeting, according to Lane, who wrote he was surprised that Shand did not call for order.
“It has become a very slippery slope in my eyes as to what level of common decency and professionalism are expected and accepted moving forward,” Lane said. “Is this the new standard and level of decorum we now exist in?”
Shand received a letter from Donahue on Friday, apologizing for her passion getting the best of her at the meeting.
“I also feel it necessary to apologize to anyone that (took) personal offense to anything I said,” she wrote. “I had absolutely no intention of anything but speaking from the heart on behalf of our youth in the community.”
Shand said Monday that Donahue’s letter should have addressed Lane’s concerns.
“What she said did not sound as bad as it may look in words but I think we can all get that way,” Shand said.
Lane said he was not offended by Donahue’s comments and was “beyond pleased” with her apology.
“We’ve spoken and had great conversation about it. We remain on good terms and I never took it personally,” he said. “But I’m still concerned about the divisiveness on the council and wondering how we bridge this divide.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.