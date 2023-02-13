NEWBURYPORT — The mayor is expected on Monday evening to present a request to the City Council to reverse a recent Budget and Finance Committee decision to cap his plans for Newburyport Youth Services at $2 million.
Councilors will discuss the matter at City Hall at 7 p.m., months after voting to spend $220,000 to purchase the former National Guard building at 59 Low St.
The purchase was made so that the Low Street property could potentially become the new home for NYS, which has been looking for a base of operations ever since the heating system at its last residence, the former Brown School, was declared unusable in fall 2021.
Mayor Sean Reardon has made finding a new home for NYS a top priority for his administration and submitted three plans for 59 Low St. and a $5.7 million bond order in November.
The mayor has also asked the council for $200,000 from the sale of the former Kelley School to fund design work for the Low Street project.
Last week, the Budget and Finance Committee, a City Council subcommittee, met to discuss the $200,000. It was at that meeting that the chairperson, Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, mentioned his unease about the $5.7 million bond order.
Zeid then proposed an amendment to the $200,000 request that would cap the project’s design budget at $2 million. His proposal was approved and it is the amended $200,000 request that will appear before the City Council.
Reardon said the new $2 million cap would present a serous challenge and he intends to ask the City Council to remove it from the $200,000 request Monday evening.
“We put in three designs for 59 Low St., an over $8 million project, a $5.6 million project, and a $3.7 million project,” the mayor said. “We’ve talked about those three plans, and the $3.7 million project didn’t really meet the needs of the department. I think we would need about $1 million for a gym alone. Never mind even touching the building, and I think the gym is a priority down there. So, I don’t think that’s feasible.”
Zeid said in a text message that he respects the mayor’s position but believes the amendment should remain in place.
“Setting a sensible, consensus-driven budget now will ensure more time and money isn’t wasted. I think $2 million is a very sizable investment and commitment from the city and reflects the majority view of residents who want to do something but not overspend,” he said.
Zeid had also said on Feb. 2 that he wasn’t necessarily limiting the project to $2 million but added that he wants to see what the City Council is truly comfortable with spending.
The Ward 1 councilor also stressed that his amendment does not represent a cut in the proposed project since no money has been appropriated to build it yet.
The mayor said he would like to move forward with a “proper design process.”
“If we need to do some value engineering from the 100% design phase, then we can do that. But we’ve got some pretty good designs in place. Let us move forward with it,” he said. “We will be asking the City Council to hopefully remove that stipulation and just move forward with the $200,000 so we can put together a design and bring it back to them.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News.
