NEWBURYPORT — City Engineer Jon-Eric White will speak on “Clean Water at Risk, Let’s Save It!” in the next Storm Surge program on resiliency Tuesday at 7 p.m.
This will be the first program in this series to look specifically at Newburyport. The program, at the Newburyport Senior Community Center, 331 High St., is free and open to the public.
Newburyport’s drinking water comes from surface water and groundwater supplies. The surface supplies, which provide about 80% of the city’s water, are the Indian Hill Reservoir in West Newbury, the Artichoke Reservoirs inWest Newbury and Newburyport, and the Bartlett Spring Pond in Newburyport.
The remaining 20% comes from two gravel-packed wells along Ferry Road in Newburyport.
White will discuss the water supply’s vulnerabilities and offer potential short-term and long-term solutions for protecting local reservoirs, the watershed and the aquifer, according to a press release. These solutions can include protecting water sources through ordinances as well as searching for new sources.
White has been Newburyport’s city engineer since 2009. Prior to that, he had 20 years of experience as an engineer and project manager for several consulting firms.
During that time, he designed and managed many projects for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s Boston Harbor cleanup, including the new wastewater treatment plant on Deer Island, according to the release.
He also worked on the Central Artery Tunnel, the MBTA commuter rail extension to the South Shore, and various private commercial, residential development and highway projects throughout the state.
Tracy Adamski and Thomas Cusick Jr. will join White for a post-presentation panel discussion.
Adamski is a vice president at the consulting firm Tighe & Bond, which was hired by the city to provide recommendations for improvements to the entire water supply system. Cusick is the city’s water treatment superintendent and will be available to answer questions about water treatment, demand and supply, and watershed management.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to register at www.storm-surge.org.
The two previous Storm Surge programs, “Our Reservoir at Risk: The Merrimack and the Artichoke” and “Our Weather Extremes: Flooding and Drought,” are available at storm-surge.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.