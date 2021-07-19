NEWBURYPORT — Storm Surge hosts its next Speaker Series program with City Engineer Jon-Eric White on July 27 at 7 p.m. at the Senior Community Center.
White will share the city’s plans for protecting the community’s water supply during a program titled “Clean Water at Risk, Let’s Save It!” This presentation is part of “Towards a Resilient Newburyport,” which focuses on the city’s 2020 Climate Resiliency Plan.
White has been the city engineer since 2009. Prior to assuming his role in Newburyport, White worked as an engineer and project manager in the public and private sectors.
He designed and managed many projects for the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority’s cleanup of Boston Harbor, including the wastewater treatment plant on Deer Island, the Central Artery Tunnel, the MBTA commuter rail extension, and a number of private commercial, residential development and highway projects throughout the state, according to a press release.
Tracy Adamski and Thomas Cusick Jr. will join White for a post-presentation discussion.
Adamski is a vice president at the consulting firm Tighe & Bond, which was hired by the city to update the Artichoke Reservoir watershed protection plan.
Adamski will share recommendations intended to address climate change impacts and make the water supply resilient for decades.
Cusick is Newburyport’s water treatment superintendent and will be available to answer questions about water treatment, demand and supply, and watershed management.
Residents are asked to register in advance for the event at www.storm-surge.org.
