NEWBURYPORT — The Washington Street area received some shady, yet welcome new neighbors when the city planted 39 trees along the Clipper City Rail Trail last week.
The mass planting comes after the city cut down 27 Norway maple trees in December, upsetting many abutters who, in a few hours, lost much of their privacy.
Parks Manager Michael Hennessey said he made the decision to cut the trees down because they were a structurally unsound invasive species that posed a risk to residential properties as well as pedestrians on the rail trail.
But Hennessey’s decision was not approved by the Parks Commission and, although Chairperson Ted Boretti said at the time that he was not overly concerned about the situation, a public outcry prompted the city to budget $20,000 to green up the area.
A pair of city workers spent last week planting 39 trees and shrubs, including river birches and red maples native to the area, along the retaining wall between Washington and High streets, according to Hennessey. He said the new vegetation will provide screening and slope stabilization as well.
The city’s two-man crew wore proper safety gear while planting the trees, according to Hennessy, who said the men were attached to a safety line.
“The guys did the digging by hand. It took them about a week to dig the 39 holes,” he said. “Lifting the trees and getting everything up there was a little bit labor intensive but everything is done and it looks great.”
Manager of Special Projects Kim Turner worked with neighbors to come up with a landscape plan for the new trees and said the neighborhood seems pleased.
“There have been a number of neighbors who have been involved in a bunch of meetings about this project and they all seem to be happy it is happening and that it is going to be completed soon,” she said.
Hennessy oversaw the purchase and planting of the trees last week. He said High Street resident Jean Petrillo made chocolate chip cookies for the crew.
“That was a hard job to dig those holes on such a narrow ledge,” Petrillo said Tuesday.
She said her neighbors need the trees for privacy and to minimize the wind.
“If you look at the topography of the area, it creates sort of a vortex. We have lost six pool umbrellas this year just from the wind,” she said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the trees grow quickly, and we’re all happy and hopeful.”
Petrillo said the tree project brought her neighborhood together.
“We got to meet in collaboration with one another and we found that to be kind of a good thing,” she said.
The city is removing invasive tree and shrub species as part of the Parks Department’s green initiative, which Hennessey said also involves adding native plantings.
“This will be good for pollinators, bees, butterflies, birds and will also be a cover crop for planting beds that makes the planting bed look beautiful,” he said. This will aid in, not only beautification, but it will also be environmentally friendly.”
Turner also expressed excitement for the green initiative.
“This would be a wildlife corridor throughout the city that would be filled with pollinators. The rail trail is a good opportunity to do this,” Turner said. “This is a great initiative and the beginning of, I think, an even larger mission for the city.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.