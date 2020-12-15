NEWBURYPORT — The city has an additional 60 days after Dec. 31 to decide whether to purchase the surplus National Guard maintenance building at 57 Low St. using $220,000 from its free cash account.
Mayor Donna Holaday requested the extension from the state Division of Capital Asset Management on Friday, after recognizing that there were still "outstanding questions by the council" during a joint meeting Thursday of the Committee on Budget and Finance and the Committee on Planning and Development.
Holaday has long advocated for pursuing the Low Street property as a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services. She recently pivoted from that plan, however, due to estimated construction costs for the project. Instead, she suggested making improvements to the former Brown School site at 42 Milk St. where NYS has been since 2014.
The mayor said using the Low Street property for NYS is still a possibility, but the administration is currently eyeing it for the Parks Department and other city needs. Regardless of its intended use, Holaday said, the city needs to move on the purchase, as there isn't a lot of land left in the city to buy.
At a meeting Monday, Council President Jared Eigerman and Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid introduced a late-filed order that would authorize the purchase of 57 Low St. "for general municipal purposes," and also provide Newburyport Youth Services with $1.7 million to rehabilitate the ground floor of the former Brown School.
The order would seek to borrow $1 million for upgrades at the Milk Street school building that would be added to $693,500 that has been sitting in a Special Revenue Fund for the Sale of Municipal Buildings since the city sold the Kelley School in 2016.
The City Council voted 10-1 to send the order to the Committee on Budget and Finance, Committee on Planning and Development, and Committee of the Whole for review.
Councilor at-large Bruce Vogel voted against the motion, saying he did not find the late file "appropriate," but he would engage in the dialogue if it moved to committee.
"I also find the language to be so weighed towards Youth Services being in the Brown School," he said, adding that he would have preferred the document be "a bit more generic in its approaches and its topics to be discussed."
Councilor at-large Charles Tontar said he has never voted against sending something to committee, regardless of whether he supports it, saying, "I want to vet it, I want to consider it and I take the ideas of my colleague seriously."
Eigerman asked Councilor at-large Afroz Khan if she planned to recuse herself from the vote because she lives in the area of the Brown School. She has recused herself from past votes involving zoning near the school.
In a follow-up phone call, Khan said she was "a little surprised" at the question, noting the order did not regard zoning near the school. Instead, it has to do with the future of NYS at the former school and the possible purchase of Low Street, which she does not live near.
She said she will file a disclosure statement and reach out to the state Ethics Commission "to confirm that everything I'm doing is not going to be questioned."
During the meeting, Khan supported sending the order to committee, saying, "I think there's a real good dialogue and conversation that we haven't had yet and if this is the vehicle to get to that dialogue, then I am in all favor of that.
"The big question that we haven't had a chance to really deliberate or talk about is the future of Newburyport Youth Services and where would it be best located to serve the interests, the needs of all the residents," she said.
At least a dozen people spoke during public comment, expressing their support for NYS and asking that the Low Street purchase go through with the hope that officials will reconsider making a permanent home for NYS there.
The original order, which authorized the purchase of the Low Street without any language regarding the Brown School, was supposed to go before the council on Monday, following votes on Thursday to move it out of committee.
Both Tontar, who chairs Budget and Finance, and Ward 3 Councilor Heather Shand, who chairs Planning and Development, said they would hold the order in their respective committees for now due to the 60-day extension.
A previous article on last Thursday's meeting can be found at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/low-street-property-purchase-up-for-discussion-monday/article_10eb3ba9-7805-5d36-8f0d-3a8c0e6a72a8.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.