City gives residents wrong price for Port sidewalk upgrade

NEWBURYPORT — Some Merrimac Street residents are backing out of a brick sidewalk upgrade after finding out the actual cost is more than double what they were originally told by the city.
Ann Popoli, who lives at 319 Merrimac St., received a letter from the Department of Public Services on Aug. 12 saying that she could pay to upgrade the sidewalk in front of her house to brick for $50 per square yard as part of a program to replace the road's damaged concrete sidewalks.
After receiving the letter with the price of $50 per square yard, Popoli signed up for the upgrade, only to be told this week by one of her neighbors that DPS had told them the original cost estimate was a typo.
The actual cost is $110 per square yard of brick, according to Jamie Tuccolo, deputy director for DPS.
Popoli told The Daily News, "We signed up thinking it was an estimate, but we certainly didn't think it would be that much more. We were flabbergasted, I can't afford to pay that much."
Tuccolo said the mixup was the result of a "clerical error" made by the city's consultant who "mistakenly gave the wrong number" for the sidewalk cost. And by the time city officials realized the mistake, he said, the letters had already been mailed out to residents.
"It's unfortunate, people thought it was a great price," said Tuccolo, adding that residents have since been notified of the mixup, and that no one has been billed.
Popoli said she was not informed of the mistake by the city, but that she was luckily able to opt out of the program by calling DPS.
"The whole thing is just really frustrating ... . It's like going to buy a Toyota and being charged for a Mercedes," Popoli said. "I think there should be better communication. To find out the way that I did was upsetting."
Tuccolo noted that while some residents have expressed concern that their signature would require them to make the upgrade, they have the option of backing out if the cost is too high.
"Nobody is obligated to do this. If they don't want it, that's understandable, and the city is not going to hold them to that," Tuccolo said. "It was a misquote, and if they don't want it under the true quote, they can just have a regular concrete sidewalk."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
