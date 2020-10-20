NEWBURYPORT – The city’s Toward Zero Waste Newburyport committee has partnered with Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore to provide residents with a way to responsibly dispose of building supplies and furniture they no longer need. On Saturday, Oct. 24, volunteers will host a pilot drop-off day from 10 a.m. to noon to collect supplies and goods useful to Habitat’s ReStore.
To participate, residents are asked to visit www.bit.ly/HabitatDrop to see both the "yes" and "no" lists of items of value to ReStore. There are many items, due to different factors, that are not accepted, such as upholstered (“soft”) furniture, and all liquids (paint, stain, etc.) even if unopened. There will be a special drop off time from 9 to 10 a.m. by reservation for people who have items of top priority for Habitat, also listed on the website www.bit.ly/HabitatDrop. Appointments for the special drop off can be made by emailing descriptions and photos of the items to TowardZeroWasteNewburyport@outlook.com before Thursday, Oct. 22.
Residents are asked to read the information on the website closely, including the detailed FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) to avoid disappointment during the event if Habitat declines to take items. If a resident is unsure if an item will be accepted, photos can be sent to TowardZeroWasteNewburyport@outlook.com before Thursday for evaluation. If an item is declined, the city provides information on the website on how to discard the item at either the Newbury or Georgetown transfer stations, both of which are scheduled to be open for a few hours that day.
Anyone with items too big for their car can send photos to the Toward Zero Waste Newburyport email. If it something Habitat can use, a pick up will be scheduled, though on a different day. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Habitat volunteers are not permitted in homes and all items must be available curbside.
This pilot partnership is a one-time event to understand demand, assess benefit to the non-profit, and learn efficiencies if a decision is made to repeat it in the spring.
In conjunction with this event, Toward Zero Waste Newburyport is also collecting unwanted technology for astudent-run non-profit called Project Boom (ProjectBoom.org), which is collecting, refurbishing, and distributing technology to underserved students who are in need to participate in online learning.
Anyone with desktops, laptops, monitors, phones, and tablets they no longer need can drop items off at the Project Boom table anytime during the Habitat ReStore event from 9 a.m. to noon. More information is available at bit.ly/ProjectBoomNBPT.
