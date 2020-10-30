NEWBURYPORT — The city and the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist have launched the "Hate Has No Port Here" campaign with a new video condemning racism and formed a group focused on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.
The video was released Thursday on YouTube and features city and faith leaders and others who seek to reaffirm a commitment to being an inclusive community that stands against racism.
The video includes Mayor Donna Holaday, state Rep. James Kelcourse, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, City Council President Jared Eigerman, City Councilor Afroz Khan, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Frank Cousins Jr. and Ahavas Achim Congregational Leader Alex Matthews, among others, all reading quotes from civil rights leaders and those who advocate racial equality.
The idea for the video came in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police earlier this year, as well as multiple racial incidents reported in the city this summer.
In July, police investigated an incident where a man was accused of shouting a racial slur from his car at a Black teenager on State Street; in August, a Methuen man was accused of verbally accosting two Black women on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
"When someone is treated with hate, we can't sit by and say nothing. We can all come together on this," said the Rev. Rebecca Bryan, minister of the First Religious Society.
"It's essential for the individuals affected and for our community to bring about change, whether it's by putting banners on buildings or signs in yards, Bryan said.
"We are not powerless," she added. "There are things we need to be doing at every level. It's also about getting out and exercising the ability we all have to get rid of something that is unacceptable — the racism in our country."
The video was produced by local videographer Stephen Sills, a First Religious Society member who donated his efforts to the project. Sill's four children also appear in the video.
"In isolation, a single act of racism is unacceptable," Bryan said. "What we have seen recently across the nation is a clear sign that our communities need to do more to condemn racism and hate, and solidify our standing as safe havens from hate.
"In Newburyport, racism was on display when racial epithets were yelled at a Black teenager on a downtown street corner, when a man yelled racial slurs at a Black woman and her daughter on the rail trail, and during too many other incidents locally and throughout the nation."
The city also announced Thursday the launch of its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance, which will focus on racial equality issues in the community and review city policies, services and ordinances. The group would root out inequities in community systems.
The group is to develop clear recommendations for change, as well as a system for measuring success, according to the city.
The alliance will include local political, religious and business leaders, as well as community advocates and residents.
Matt Coogan, the mayor's chief of staff, said the city has been reviewing applications for the alliance over the past two weeks and hopes to have a full list of its approximately 20 members by the end of next week. The group would likely hold its first meeting in November.
"This combined effort by so many in our community serves as a reminder that we are strongest when we stand together and condemn the hateful words and actions of those who do not represent our shared values," Holaday said in a press release. "I'm deeply proud of our city for taking this important step forward in confronting racism and hate in Newburyport."
The "Hate Has No Port Here" campaign includes signs that residents and businesses can display to show their personal commitment to stamping out racism in Newburyport.
The signs will feature QR codes that, when scanned, will guide viewers to the "Hate Has No Port Here" video, according to Cynthia Walsh, director of community engagement for the First Religious Society.
"We're asking people to join us in our efforts and take the pledge not to hate and make the community more welcoming," Walsh said. "This will be the beginning of ongoing work to address the issues that surround us."
To watch the "Hate Has No Port Here" video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Or8YboAH6Zc&feature=youtu.be.
For more information about the campaign, contact Walsh by email at cynthia.walsh@frsuu.org or call 978-701-5352.
