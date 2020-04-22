NEWBURYPORT – The city has created an online centralized directory, Newburyport Connected, for key community resources in the area concerning the COVID-19 crisis at www.cityofnewburyport.com/connected.
From this page, Newburyport residents can report a nonmedical need or problem and city staff will help resolve the problem or point residents to a social services provider who can help, according to a press release.
Community members can also sign up to volunteer or donate through the Good Neighbors sign-up link on Newburyport Connected, which is overseen by Newburyport Youth Services.
Youth Services staff has been working with Council on Aging staff to connect seniors with volunteers who can deliver groceries and other essential items to their doorsteps.
Newburyport Connected has links to local and state food resources, federal CARES Act resources, health resources, and resources for small businesses.
Andrea Egmont, director of Newburyport Youth Services, said, “Our goal is to expand our reach to Newburyport residents who may be out of work during this crisis and are not already connected to services through the Newburyport schools, Youth Services or the Senior Community Center.”
Community members can subscribe to receive updates on the city’s response to COVID-19 at www.cityofnewburyport.com/subscribe. To receive text message updates from the state about COVID-19, text “COVIDMA” to 888-777.
