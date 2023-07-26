NEWBURYPORT — To improve safety on Merrimac Street near Pioneer Park, the city has proposed a plan that could double the number of vehicles which can park there.
Special Projects Manager Kim Turner said the project is part of the second phase of the Atkinson Common master plan, established years ago to alleviate parking and safety concerns around the park where the Pioneer League holds baseball games.
“We can take the parking off of the neighborhood streets and bring it into the park,” she said.
The project is expected to cost $569,512, which Turner said would be funded through the federal American Rescue Plan and includes moving a small wetlands area roughly 10 feet to make way for the new parking spaces.
“I know that sounds very alarming but there is a small wetlands behind Founders Field that was actually created by some piping that was installed at the park years ago that was never fully functional,” Turner said.
The Conservation Commission will hold a public hearing on the plan at the Senior/Community Center on Aug. 1 at the request of Mayor Sean Reardon.
Turner said the new parking lot, which would bump the number of spots from 45 to 90, is in addition to spots along Merrimac Street. Those spots require motorists to park at an angle and back out into the busy roadway.
Turner added that the wetlands area is not connected to a larger watershed, bringing it under the Conservation Commission’s control.
“You could consider it a remnant puddle that doesn’t have a tremendous amount of ecological value and we are proposing to relocate it about 10 feet from where it is today,” she said.
Turner said the city’s plan actually increases the size of the wetlands and adds native vegetation.
“It’s going to end up becoming a much healthier wetland at the end of the day,” she said. “We had a working session with the Conservation Commission about this roughly a month ago and they seem to be extremely positive about the project.
“They also suggested increasing the number of parking spaces by more than what we were showing because they saw the tremendous public benefit that would be created by relocating this wetland and actually making it function better,” Turner said.
City Conservation Administrator Julia Godtfredsen confirmed that the Conservation Commission has shown interest in the proposal and said the wetlands area would include new habitat features, as well as help curb invasive shrubs, vines and trees.
“They would be installing a more functional, healthier wetlands habitat overall while also achieving a better safety and parking outcome for the city,” she said.
A universally accessible playground would be constructed near Pioneer Park, according to Turner.
“The old tot lot there is pretty outdated at this point. That’s going to be removed to make space for a new parking area that will be separated from Merrimac Street,” she said.
The new playground would be funded through $525,000 in Community Preservation Act money, which matches state funding with proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.