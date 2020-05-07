City monitors situation at Steam Mill apartments

NEWBURYPORT — In the days following the discovery that a worker at James Steam Mill tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, city officials said they would closely monitor the situation at the Charles Street apartment building.
There are 99 federally subsidized units in the building for people 62 and older and the disabled. It is overseen by SHP Management Corp., a private company, and not the Newburyport Housing Authority.
“Obviously, it’s a concern,” Mayor Donna Holaday said Wednesday.
The building’s residents are among the most susceptible to the virus, which has killed more than 4,000 people in Massachusetts and nearly 70,000 across the country. A large percentage of those deaths are elderly people and residents of nursing or long-term care facilities.
Newburyport Health Director Frank Giacalone shared Holaday’s concern but said because the building is not a long-term care facility or nursing home, the city has less direct authority.
“We’re doing the best we can,” Giacalone said.
Still, he said, when the crisis began gripping the city, he visited the building to make sure staff were adhering to state guidelines in terms of sanitization and protection.
“They’re following the proper guidelines of what’s supposed to be done,” Giacalone said.
SHP Management Corp. spokesperson Bridget Dornbach said on Tuesday that her company was informed of the positive test Monday and alerted residents and the city’s Health Department that day.
The infected worker was a subcontractor hired through a home health agency and was wearing personal protective equipment while in the building, according to Dornbach.
A cleaning crew is expected to thoroughly clean and sanitize the apartment building. Dornbach said the building’s common areas, doorknobs, bathrooms and other communal areas are cleaned each morning and afternoon.
As for testing people at the building, Giacalone conceded there was little he could do to make sure that happened because of the James Steam Mill’s status.
When outbreaks of COVID-19 appeared at long-term care facilities in Amesbury, Health Agent Jack Morris was able to arrange for the National Guard to test residents and staff.
“It’s taken as a case-by-case basis,” Giacalone said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
