NEWBURYPORT — The city will host two Earth Day events next week, including a downtown celebration, according to Mayor Sean Reardon.
On Friday, April 21, Reardon will read a proclamation honoring Earth Day as part of the city and Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Forever Green Campaign, which seeks to bring awareness and recognition to area residents and businesses that are advancing sustainability.
A brief speaking program begins at 10 a.m. outside City Hall. There will be light refreshments.
Then, on Earth Day itself, there will be a downtown celebration on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, ACES, and other community groups.
The event will be held in Market Square, where there will be a variety of experts and vendors with information on everything from new tools for saving on energy costs to starting gardens, reducing waste, and attracting more butterflies to yards.
There will also be 24 “Windows for Change” displays on storefronts, artistically decorated to focus on the environment. The displays were created by Newburyport youths out of recycled, repurposed and upcycled materials.
Participants are encouraged to wear an item of vintage clothing representing smart fashion.
“Concerns about our rapidly changing climate are as serious as ever, but we also have much to celebrate and share when comes to renewable energy, reducing consumption, and being better stewards for our environment, which all of us much cherish,” Reardon said.
“I invite the entire community to join us on Saturday, April 22, to celebrate our Earth, our environment, and the steps we can all take to preserve the beauty surrounding us,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.