NEWBURYPORT — The city is ordering local homeowners to stop work on a Harrison Street house after what the zoning enforcement officer called an “egregious violation” of zoning approvals and building permits, according to the mayor.
Mayor Donna Holaday said Tuesday afternoon that workers hired by the owners of 12-14 Harrison St. demolished more than they were allowed to under their permit and the city was issuing the owners a notice of violation that includes an order to cease demolition.
The 19th century South End home was bought by Michael J. and Tracy R. Gray in December for $799,900, according to the Essex County Registry of Deeds. On May 26, the city Zoning Board of Appeals granted the Grays special permits to convert the former two-family house into a single-family home and to replace “the gambrel roof line and ell at rear at a higher elevation.”
The city assessor’s website lists the house as being built in 1850, but that year is commonly used as a default in city records.
Tom Kolterjahn, co-president of the Newburyport Preservation Trust, raised concerns this week in an email to City Council President Jared Eigerman and zoning administrator and enforcement officer Jennifer Blanchet, saying that much of the historic structure was demolished, including the center chimney.
Blanchet said in an email Tuesday to Eigerman and Kolterjahn “we are addressing this egregious violation of both Zoning Ordinance approvals and building permits this morning.”
In an email to The Daily News on Tuesday, Eigerman called the project “a completely illegal demolition in defiance of several laws.”
In his email, Kolterjahn highlighted the demolition of “what was once a beautiful historic center chimney gambrel.”
“Looking from the outside in I can see no remaining historic fabric. It has all been rapidly replaced,” Kolterjahn said.
In an interview Tuesday afternoon, he expressed disappointment with the project.
“It’s very sad ... . They’ve replaced every beam and stud in the whole building,” Kolterjahn said. “It’s just appalling to see this wonderful historic building destroyed like this.”
Until it was sold last year, the house was owned by Michael J. and Nadine E. Holohan and was a two-family home with three stories and four bedrooms, according to the city assessor. The home was assessed at $878,200 earlier this year.
No contact information for the Grays could be found Tuesday. Blanchet did not respond to phone calls or emails by press time Tuesday.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Richard K. Lodge is editor of The Daily News and can be reached at rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.