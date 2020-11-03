NEWBURYPORT – The mayor's office reported the number of positive cases of COVID-19 had risen to 190 as of Monday, up from 179 reported on Thursday. An email from the city said there were 10 confirmed new cases on Monday for a total of 38 active cases.
The notification from the city came just hours after Gov. Charlie Baker issued executive orders mandating that certain businesses close by 9:30 p.m., reducing sizes of gatherings, urging people to stay at home at night after 10 p.m., and requiring anyone over 5 years old to wear a mask in public regardless of social distancing.
A week ago Newburyport was moved into the red, or "high risk" category because of the rise in positive cases.
In a briefing Monday afternoon, Baker, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases statewide, issued the orders requiring restaurants to stop table service at 9:30 p.m., but still allowing takeout, and requiring gyms and casinos to close buy 9:30 p.m.
The governor also reduced the size of gatherings at private residences to 10, if they are indoors, and 25 if outdoors. The limit on gatherings held in public spaces and at event venues remains the same. Requires that all gatherings (regardless of size or location) must end and disperse by 9:30 p.m.
Baker's orders also require that organizers of gatherings report known positive COVID-19 cases to the local health department in that community and require organizers to cooperate with contact tracing. The gatherings order authorizes continued enforcement by local health and police departments and specifies that fines for violating the gathering order will be $500 for each person above the limit at a particular gathering.
In addition, the governor's orders require everyone to wear face-coverings in all public places, even where they are able to maintain six feet of distance from others.
