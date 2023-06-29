NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the city’s boards and commissions.
Several have openings for those interested in volunteering their time: Board of Water/Sewer Commissioners, Commission on Disability, Council on Aging, Cultural Council, Human Rights Commission, Library Board of Directors, Open Space Committee, Planning Board and the Trust Fund Commission.
Applicants can send a letter of interest and resume to Christine Jackson, executive assistant to the mayor, by email at cjackson@cityofnewburyport.com or mail at: Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport, MA 01950. All appointments are unpaid positions, and require appointment by the mayor and approval from the City Council.
The Board of Water/Sewer Commissioners provides oversight for water and sewer business operations, budgets, policies and procedures, and customer service, according to the city.
The commission also assists with setting water and sewer rates, and generally meets once a month in the late afternoon. The commission has five full- members and two alternates. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/water-and-sewer-commission.
The Commission on Disability advocates on disability-related issues, makes recommendations, and provides technical knowledge where needed to city departments, businesses and organizations throughout the community.
The commission has oversight over a revolving fund that can be used for initiatives to support its mission. Commissioners generally meet the second Thursday of the month in the evening. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/commission-on-disabilities.
The Council on Aging’s mission is to advocate for older adults; identify their needs; develop and implement services and programs to meet their health, economic, social and cultural needs; encourage maximum independence; and to improve their quality of life, according to the city.
The council’s board members assist with this effort. The board generally meets in the morning on the third Friday of the month. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/council-on-aging.
The Cultural Council promotes the availability of rich cultural experiences for city residents and is dedicated to strengthening the cultural ecosystem in Newburyport across all sectors and neighborhoods. The council receives annual funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council through its Local Cultural Council Program that it awards as grants to organizations across the city. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/cultural-council.
The Human Rights Commission promotes and supports a sense of welcome and inclusion for residents of Greater Newburyport. The commission works with other groups and organizations to promote and uphold the human rights of all people in the city under state and federal law.
Commissioners generally meet in the evening on the second Thursday of the month. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/human-rights-commission.
Newburyport Public Library is governed by a 12-member board of directors. The mayor is the chairperson ex-officio, and the president of the City Council is an ex-officio member.
There are three trustees of the building fund who are self-perpetuating members of the board, seven board members are appointed for seven-year terms, and the head librarian is secretary of the board. The board usually meets in the evening on the third Wednesday of the month. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/library-board-of-directors.
The Open Space Committee was established in April 2001 as an advisory committee to the mayor. The committee advocates for the protection of open space, specifically to monitor opportunities for acquiring open space such as natural resources and wildlife habitats, scenic landscapes, agricultural lands and working landscapes, recreation resources, public access water resources, and supplies and buffers to protected lands.
The committee’s tasks include identifying and evaluating parcels, learning about the tools and strategies for acquiring and protecting open space, researching funding options, cultivating relationships with landowners, and crafting public education and outreach to make recommendations to the mayor and organize efforts to protect open space. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/open-space-committee.
The Planning Board is a nine-member panel of volunteers appointed by the mayor for five-year terms. Members must be city residents. Membership is based on experience or interest in the field of planning and zoning and whenever possible includes architects or landscape architects, engineers, real estate agents or developers, affordable housing specialists, environmentalists and attorneys.
The board considers land subdivision and zoning proposals, applications where approval is not required, site plan review applications, and proposed changes to the city’s master plan.
The board holds public hearings on applications as required and makes recommendations to the City Council. The board has seven members and two alternates, and generally meets on the first and third Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-board.
The Trust Fund Commission is charged with the management of all trust funds given or bequeathed for the benefit of the city. Commissioners generally meet once a quarter. Website: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/trust-fund-commission.
