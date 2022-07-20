NEWBURYPORT — A local bank’s recent decision to cut down five city-owned trees along State Street has been met with consternation from patrons and from the city’s Tree Commission who say the bank did not follow city rules.
However, a Newburyport Bank official called the issue an apparent disconnect between city officials, saying he got the green light from the city tree warden.
Tree Commission Chairperson Sheila Taintor said a public hearing must be held before city-owned trees can be cut down on sidewalks. Taintor confirmed the bank reached out to the city’s tree warden but forgot to contact the Tree Commission, a step that needs to happen before a public hearing is scheduled.
“So that did not take place,” Taintor said, a violation of Section 12-195 of the city’s code of ordinances.
The five honey locust trees, according to a Newburyport Bank email sent to a patron upset by the cuttings, will be replaced by Japanese lilacs.
“The trees (because of the age) were causing multiple issues with the façade of the building as well as the brick sidewalk. After consulting the city, we made the decision to remove the existing trees and make necessary repairs to the sidewalk. Trees will be replanted in the Spring of 2023. Newburyport Bank has also made a donation to Friends of Newburyport Trees for new plantings and maintenance of public trees throughout the city,” said the bank’s email, written by General Service Manager Ronald Richer.
Richer’s email acknowledges that “the outpouring of concern has been great.”
During a Tuesday phone interview, Richer said he did not anticipate so much anger regarding the move, adding between 10 and 15 people a day have gone into the the bank and complained to tellers. He went on to say the idea was his alone and that he contacted the city’s tree warden who signed off on the project.
“As far as I was concerned, he was the point of contact,” Richer said.
Richer also said that it pained the bank to cut down the trees but added the new trees would be be more uniform in size and provide a more aesthetically pleasing State Street. Had the bank not reached out to the city and had no plans to replace the trees, he could see why people might be upset.
“We’re tree huggers. We don’t like to cut down trees,” Richer said.
Asked how much the bank will be spending on the project, Richer said the new trees will cost up to $1,500 each, while cutting down and grinding the stumps away cost roughly $1,600.
Cris Miller from Friends of Newburyport Trees confirmed the bank has made donations to his volunteer-run group but said none have been made recently.
“I personally think it’s a big deal,” Miller said, when asked about the trees being cut down. “Without a good reason, in general, we don’t want to cut down five trees.”
The bank’s decision has also not sit well with bank patrons and visitors to State Street.
Jay Evans of Newburyport said his decision to close his account, an action he had been mulling for some time, was made easier when he saw the trees were gone.
‘That was just the icing on the cake,” Evans said.
Evans went on to say he disputes the notion the trees were unhealthy or were touching the facade.
Stephen Mangion of Plum Island in Newbury said he was disheartened to see the trees were gone saying they were the only ones on that part of State Street.
“To me, it’s disappointing,” Mangion said,
Mangion also said he did not see any evidence of the trees damaging the brick sidewalk.
“If these were healthy trees and the bricks weren’t being pushed up, why take them down?” he said.
Spring Street resident Keith Eddings said the tree removals sends the wrong message at a time when climate change is affecting not only Greater Newburyport but the globe. He also echoed comments about State Street losing some of its aesthetic charm.
“People want to come to a place that’s welcoming,” Eddings said.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
