NEWBURYPORT — The City Council is considering an order to transfer the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority's land and money to the city and to plan for the construction of an expanded park on the waterfront.
In June, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill — H 4545, An Act to dissolve the Newburyport Redevelopment Authority and transfer its lands to the city of Newburyport — which requires the authority’s land on the central waterfront to be permanently dedicated to park and conservation purposes, and the money used for the “design, construction, maintenance or operation of an extended waterfront park and related infrastructure.”
The authority was formed in the 1960s to help the city achieve its urban renewal goals and was guided by a plan that expired a decade ago. Since then, Mayor Donna Holaday and other city officials have worked to distribute the authority’s approximately four acres and expand the waterfront park.
The order discussed by the City Council's Central Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee, would follow through on the bill's terms. It requires all of the NRA's contract obligations to be assumed by the city.
The Central Waterfront Ad-hoc Committee consists of councilors Jared Eigerman, Sharif Zeid, Barry Connell, Heather Shand and Jim McCauley.
The order also states that an ad hoc committee will be formed by City Council to oversee the construction of an expanded park on the waterfront. By August 31, the committee will develop and present a tentative schedule for the park's design and construction.
During Thursday's ad-hoc committee meeting, Finance Director Ethan Manning mentioned that the authority's final balance was just over $576,000, and was transferred to the city two weeks ago.
The committee will discuss plans to build the park on Thursday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m.
To view the order, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/city-council/events/280316
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
