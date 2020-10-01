NEWBURYPORT — After more than a year of development, the city has launched ShareBank Newburyport, a loaning library of miscellaneous household items that’s free for residents.
They register for the program on the ShareBank Newburyport website and pick from a list of available kitchen and dining items, electronics, tools, sports and outdoor gear, toys and more — all of which can be borrowed at no cost for up to three weeks.
The program is coordinated by Christin Walth, who is also project manager for the city’s Recycling IQ program.
Walth highlighted the program’s goal of decreasing residents’ waste by giving them “access without ownership” to various items they might only use once in awhile.
“We need to reduce our consumption if we want the Earth to be in balance. However, we don’t want people to feel like they’re being deprived if they don’t have something,” Walth said. “If you need something once in awhile, why go out and buy a new one when you could borrow one? Then, you don’t have to store it, either.”
All items are reserved online; pickup and drop-off are coordinated via email with ShareBank staff. Communication with members as a group and individually will be handled through email with announcements available on the program’s website and Facebook page.
Membership is free and open to Newburyport residents age 21 and older. Membership is limited to 500 people during the program’s initial six-month pilot period.
The program comes with a full set of COVID-19 protocols. All items are wiped down prior to pickup, and participants are encouraged to clean the items before returning them. All pickup and drop-off will take place outdoors at the city’s Recycling Center while maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet. Masks are required during all exchanges.
Walth explained that some items can be borrowed for a special occasion, saving residents the cost of buying them while also cutting down on waste.
“It’s all about giving people new experiences without making people feel deprived for not having something,” Walth said. “If you’re throwing a dinner party, instead of using paper plates — which are horrible for the environment — or going out and buying a set, why not borrow a set of plates from us?”
Toward Zero Waste Newburyport is also promoting StreetBank, a sharing platform for neighbors who might like to share their private collection of household goods, and Repair Don’t Replace, an online list of local professional repairers to help keep household goods fully functional for as long as possible. Both resources are accessible through the ShareBank Newburyport website.
Early returns are welcome as are extensions of the item’s lending period if no other members are waiting.
For more information, or to sign up for ShareBank Newburyport, visit SBnbpt.com or email SBnbpt@outlook.com.
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
