NEWBURYPORT — A Lime Street homeowner ordered by the city to stop using her house as a short-term rental unit has filed an appeal.
The Zoning Board of Appeals will hear the case of Lisa Freeman later this month. The cease-and-desist order comes after neighbors complained about having a short-term rental unit nearby.
This summer, the City Council considered zoning changes that would have allowed short-term rental units. But a disagreement over investor-owned properties kept the council from approving the measure Sept. 12, prohibiting short-term rental units until further notice.
The proposed regulations would have required owners of short-term rentals to live in their units for at least 183 days a year and offer off-street parking. Renters would be allowed to stay for a maximum of 32 days; and the properties’ primary use would need to be as single-family, two-family or multifamily homes. Units on Plum Island would be exempt.
Ward 5 City Councilor Jim McCauley said the publicity surrounding the council’s recent failed attempt to allow such units in specific districts may have empowered many residents to begin complaining about their neighbors.
“The council made a tremendous mistake with not moving forward with short-term rentals,” he said. “Now, you have people who are taking some actions to voice their displeasure with what is going on in their neighborhoods and I think this is that.”
McCauley, who co-sponsored the failed zoning amendments with council President Heather Shand, said the city is now left with zoning that does not allow short-term rentals.
“We do have regulations on short-term rentals, we don’t allow them,” he said. “Those people who spoke against these didn’t quite understand the implications. By trying to work to defeat that legislation, they cut off everybody’s nose. We can’t move forward with licensing or anything because it is a use that is not allowed.”
The result – the city has no regulations governing short-term rental units, although more than 140 such properties have been registered with the state.
Within weeks, a zoning violation and enforcement order was sent to Freeman by the Office of Planning & Development. The Lime Street resident’s two-family home is in a zoning district that allows for single- and two-family homes.
The city maintains that Freeman’s property has been listed as a short-term rental unit which has been receiving reviews from patrons on online platforms such as Airbnb and it is also registered as an establishment eligible to pay room-occupancy taxes to the state.
The enforcement order was issued due to neighbor complaints about the commercial nature of the short-term rental unit. Freeman was ordered to stop using her property as a short-term rental unit and remove any related listings by Oct. 31.
Freeman could face fines of up to $300 per day for each offense and has appealed the enforcement order. A Zoning Board of Appeals public hearing on the matter has been scheduled for Nov. 22.
Freeman could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
Freeman states in the appeal that she and Pam Doherty live on the first floor of her home and the short-term rental is on the second floor. Guests are only allowed to park a single car while staying at Freeman’s home and she and Doherty argue that, if the proposed zoning changes were approved, their unit would be permissible since they live there and have off-street parking.
Freeman also stated that she and Doherty believe the city is practicing selective enforcement.
Planning Director Andy Port said the city sent a letter to all properties that have short-term rentals listed with the state, advising them of their nonvalid use, soon after the council’s decision.
“We wanted to forewarn them that it is in their best interest to maintain good relations with their neighbors when it comes to traffic, noise and parking. It is also best not to cause issues with their neighborhoods that can be acted against,” he said. “Hopefully, the City Council will revisit the issue and get something on the books.”
At-large Councilor Connie Preston, who introduced the investor-owner exemption that ultimately doomed McCauley and Shand’s proposal, said in an email that the current enforcement situation is unfortunate.
“In the absence of a hotel, Newburyport needs STRUs to support our business and community needs,” she said. “I introduced amendments to the failed ordinance in hopes that the council would come to a compromise position to protect the existing units that are acting in good faith.” she said.
Preston added that her amendments would have allowed current units to continue to operate while eliminating nuisance properties through a strong licensing process.
“Unfortunately, the council could not come together to pass the ordinance with those amendments,” she said. “The city lacks the enforcement resources to pursue all STRUs and it is a poor use of taxpayer dollars to shut down units that are a critical need in our community.”
