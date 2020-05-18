NEWBURYPORT — The city will host a virtual meeting Thursday on the Parker Street "shared use pathway" portion of the Clipper City Rail Trail project.
The meeting, starting at 7 p.m., will be held remotely via Zoom and led by Geordie Vining, the city’s senior project manager, and representatives from TEC, the engineering consulting firm contracted for the project.
The project would extend the rail trail 500 feet along the northern side of Parker Street, and is focused on improving the crossing of State Street at its intersection with Parker Street, where there are no accommodations for pedestrians or cyclists.
The project is on track for final design and permitting this summer and construction beginning this fall. The design is supported by Community Preservation Act funding, and construction will be supported by a $400,000 state Complete Streets grant secured by the city earlier this year.
This pathway project will connect with the state Department of Transportation’s project to construct pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations to cross Route 1 and the rotary, which is about a year behind the city’s project.
In August, the City Council voted to deny an order that would have allowed the city to prioritize a $75,000 Community Preservation Act grant to finish this portion of the rail trail, 300 feet of which runs across Newbury land.
Councilor at large Charles Tontar noted that the mayor asked Newbury to pay for the portion of the trail on its own land and that the town’s selectmen “had no desire to contribute.”
At the time, Jared Eigerman, the city’s Ward 2 councilor and current council president, said he found the order “offensive” in that it prioritized spending city taxpayers' money on land in Newbury — a town that he said “has never contributed anything to Newburyport” — over another section of the trail that includes the State Street crossing. In 2016, a man was struck and killed by a teenage driver at that crossing.
“Where are our priorities? We can’t take care of our own town common, but we’re going to do this because we want to be nice to Newbury,” Eigerman said in August. “It’s offensive ... and it’s a personal insult to me as the ward councilor.”
Eigerman could not be reached for comment.
To join the Zoom webinar, visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89744258588 or call 312-626-6799 and enter the webinar ID: 897 4425 8588
For more information, contact Geordie Vining, the city’s senior project manager, at gvining@cityofnewburyport.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.