NEWBURYPORT – The city will host a virtual public information meeting on the Safe Routes to Schools project along High Street on July 16 at 6 p.m.
The contractor, RM Pacella, will be available along with city Senior Project Manager Geordie Vining, City Councilor Heather Shand and others. The meeting will be on Zoom.
Construction on the federally funded Safe Routes to Schools project began this spring. The target continues to be substantial completion by the end of the calendar year, with final paving and landscaping done next spring, according to a press release.
Over the past two months, the state contractor has been replacing and upgrading the stormwater drain pipes and structures in this 1,800-foot section of High Street between Tyng and Buck streets.
This month, the contractor started work on reconstructing the sidewalk in front of Newburyport High School, where there will be a grass buffer strip between the sidewalk and the road.
The stacked granite curb stones will be reinstalled in their new alignment, and a revised curve installed at the corner of Toppans Lane to shorten the crosswalk distance for students and others. The contractor will continue the sidewalk, curbing and driveway apron work in the rest of the corridor this summer.
Information on the development of this project dating back to 2013 is available on the project page of the Newburyport Office of Planning & Development website: www.cityofnewburyport.com/planning-development/safe-routes-to-school
The link for the upcoming Zoom webinar virtual public information meeting is as follows: Join Zoom webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88174885795; phone/audio: 1 (646) 558-8656; webinar ID: 881 7488 5795.
For more information, contact Vining at gvining@cityofnewburyport.com.
