NEWBURYPORT — Local boaters will need to take heed when navigating the Merrimack River and residents will want to stay away from Plum Island Point when a long-planned federal dredging project is expected to begin later this month.
The $19 million project will see 220,000 to 300,000 cubic yards of sand dredged from the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers and placed on Plum Island to add more than 400 feet of beachfront to rebuild Reservation Terrace.
Mayor Sean Reardon said he recently meet with New York-based contractor H & L Contracting, the state Department of Conservation and Recreation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was informed a pair of dredges (a small dredge and a larger one) are on their way to Plum Island.
“The small dredge will arrive first and they are hoping it will be here by the end of the month. Either that, or the first couple of days in October at the latest. I believe they expect the larger dredge to come in about a week after that and, as long as everything goes OK, we should be in good shape to be done by January and the contract goes until March. So we will have some wiggle room,” he said.
Much of the dredging project’s staging will take place in the Plum Island Point area, according to Reardon, who said he expects to see work underway as soon as the sand arrives.
“They will kind of go around, along the coast and up to the Reservation Terrace area,” he said. “That way, they don’t disturb the dunes or the residents by going through the neighborhood. This allows them to go around and get the sand on the beach without doing any of that. They are going above and beyond to not disturb the residents while doing their work.”
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said he is excited to see the dredging work begin.
“We’ve been shooting for this for years and I honestly can’t believe we are getting it done and that it has happened so quickly. It has been great,” he said.
Work is expected to take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week and a pair of dredges, multiple push boats, skiffs, a booster pump barge, an equipment barge and a dredging pipeline are all expected to be on scene.
Hogg asked that boaters keep in close touch with his department by calling 978-462-3746 or go to the Harbormaster’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NewburyportHarbormaster for more information.
“Things will change daily and things will be moving and happening fast,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to reach out to me and my office and I will be doing as much as I can to get the word out with the city.”
Reardon said he wants to make sure that people know Plum Island Point will be off limits for the foreseeable future once the sand arrives.
“We want to make sure that we’re keeping everyone safe as we go through this process,” he said.
Hogg also said he also wants to make sure that people stay off the beach while the work takes place.
“Sometimes, with these dredges and the way that they are spitting out pipe and things like that, it can get really dangerous down on the beach. If this thing throws a rock, it could go right through you. So, try to stay away from the project as much as possible,” he said.
City Councilor at large Mark Wright, who lives on Reservation Terrace, said the road in front of his house was washed away roughly two years ago. He added that his property is about 20 to 30 feet from the water.
“The timing of this is particularly good, if they can start by the end of the month, they can get it done before the winter starts coming through,” he said.
One home along Reservation Terrace was condemned due to flooding over the winter but the city and the state have put up sandbags and a stone wall along the edge of the street that Wright said has helped stabilize the situation for now.
“But, unless the underlying conditions change, it is likely to be a temporary fix,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
