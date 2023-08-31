NEWBURYPORT — Any Bartlet Mall restoration project start date will be pushed into next year, as no bids were received from potential contractors this week, the city announced.
The news is a stark reversal from statements made to The Daily News in mid-August by Special Projects Manager Kim Turner that six contractors had expressed interest in the project after attending a pre-bid site walk.
Mayor Sean Reardon has been looking to encapsulate the four-foot deep Bartlet Mall Frog Pond with an HDPE liner in the fall, which would prevent the circulation of subsoil contaminants like arsenic, lead, chromium and phosphorus.
Bids on the $2.6 million project were originally due on Aug. 25 but the deadline was pushed back until Aug. 29, due to summer vacation delays.
When asked by The Daily News how many bids had come in by the new deadline, Turner on Wednesday morning declined to answer. She also did not say whether bids had exceeded the amount of money earmarked for the project.
Later in the day, Turner sent an email to the City Council that was copied to The Daily News (after deadline) informing the board the city had, in fact, received zero bids.
Reached for comment Thursday, Chief of Staff Andrew Levine apologized for the confusion and said the city wasn’t hiding anything.
“We were taking our time to make sure that we understood where the potential bidders were coming from,” he said. “Fortunately, they were very forthright and able to talk to us about what was going on and why we didn’t get any bids.”
Early indications show the project’s aggressive schedule may have kept bids from coming in, according to Turner’s email which added the companies appeared to be unable to meet the city’s deadline for completion.
The pre-bid site walks were very helpful, according to Levine, who added there was plenty of interest from potential contractors, who, it turns out, weren’t as concerned about the budget but more the June or July, 2024 deadline.
“The issue is time, not price, or the project itself,” he said. “We were looking to get this done by the middle of next summer and a lot of things would have to had gone right in order for that to happen.”
Turner, in her email, added city is still debriefing with potential contractors and should have more information next week about how and when the city rebids the project and what impact the delay will have on the schedule.
Despite the dearth of bids, Levine stressed the project was not dead in the water, just hibernating, an allusion to Frog Pond turtles which lay dormant during the winter.
“We’re still working the finalize the schedule that pushes it back but the most important thing is getting the project done,” he said. “We still believe there’s a pathway to that, based on the conversations we’ve had with potential contractors.”
The project would be paid for by a $2.5 million bond backed by the Community Preservation Act, which matches the proceeds collected through a 2% property tax surcharge with state funding, as well as an additional $220,000 that was collected through last year’s CPA contributions.
The City Council unanimously approved the bond request last September but the release of the funds was made contingent upon council approval of the final design.
The mayor’s proposal was also sent to the City Council’s Community Services subcommittee which consists of Chairman Jim McCauley (Ward 5), Connie Preston (at-large) and Jennie Donahue (Ward 2) who gave it a review on Aug. 15 and voted 2-1 to keep it in committee, with Donahue voting against.
McCauley said at the time, he was waiting to see what the bids from potential contractors looked like before making any further decisions on the matter.
Work on the project also needed to begin by late November, when the frog pond’s turtles begin hibernation.
“We had an aggressive schedule that was looking to have the dewatering take place this fall. But a whole lot of things would have to go right to get that to happen,” Levine said. “I think a lot of contractors who have already got their work lined up for this fall probably thought that they didn’t have the capacity to get here and do that.”
On Thursday, McCauley said it was unfortunate the bidding process did not go as planned as he was excited to see what contractors might have brought to the table.
“It’s understandable and this is a complex type of solution,” he said. “I’ve been in contact with the administration and told them I’m committed to having two or three meetings, or whatever it takes, to get this through. We agreed to continue to handle the technical and architectural and operational issues on Tuesday. Assuming we move forward with those, then it’s a matter of getting the right price from the bidding vendors in the right area and that’s really it.”
McCauley added he understands the administration is busy and said he wasn’t overly concerned that zero bids came in by the deadline.
“I’m not surprised that they didn’t realize they had any bids, since there are a lot of things going on right now,” he said. “I know there were six firms that went through the pre-bidding process and do a walk-through and all of that. But who knows?”
The city plans to rebid the project, according to Levine who said the administration will also work with its engineers to come up with a schedule that makes more sense for potential contractors, with dewatering taking place early next spring.
“The project will go longer into next year but we will figure out the time that it makes sense,” he said. “Our plan is to get it out soon, so that we can lock in prices now and inflation and everything else doesn’t become a problem. Because we have folks who realize they have guaranteed work next year and will get a schedule that makes more sense.”
Levine added the administration still feels good about the project and looks forward to answering any questions the Community Services subcommittee may have at its Sept. 5 meeting.
“This is a big, ambitious project and it’s going to take time, which makes sense,” Levine said. “Our project team has been great and the city councilors we have talked to have been very understanding.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
