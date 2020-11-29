NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holaday is accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents interested in serving on six city boards and commissions that have openings for volunteers.
The following have openings, including the Board of Water/Sewer Commission; Community Preservation Committee; Conservation Commission; Newburyport Historic Commission; Waterfront Trust; and the Zoning Board of Appeals.
According to information from City Hall, the Board of Water/Sewer Commission assists with oversight for water and sewer business operations, budgets, policies and procedures and customer service. For more, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/water-and-sewer-commission.
The Community Preservation Committee is charged with studying the city’s needs, possibilities, and resources with respect to the community preservation act funds. For more information: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/community-preservation-committee.
The Conservation Commission is an official agency charged with the protection of Newburyport’s natural resources. For more: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/conservation-commission.
The Newburyport Historical Commission protects, preserves and promotes Newburyport’s historic structures, neighborhoods, and landscapes. For more: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/historical-commission.
The Waterfront Trust oversee a public trust in the conveyance of public land to oversee a portion of city-owned property along the waterfront for the public good. These lands, according to trust documents, are to remain open and for the benefit of the general public forever. For more, visit: https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/waterfront-trust.
The Zoning Board of Appeals considers petitions to develop property and provide relief, where appropriate, from literal application of state and local zoning laws. The ZBA must balance the property rights of the applicant and the interests of neighboring property owners and the city as a whole. More information is available at https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/zoning-board-of-appeals.
Residents who believe they are qualified should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 60 Pleasant St., Newburyport, MA 01950, ATTN: Donna Musumeci. All appointments are voluntary and unpaid positions.
