NEWBURYPORT — Nearly a month after an explosion inside the Seqens/PCI Synthesis pharmaceutical factory killed a Methuen man and injured four other workers, the city's building commissioner said the demolition could begin as soon as this week.
An early morning explosion on May 4 at the Opportunity Way complex sent a massive vat through the roof of an addition, killing 62-year-old Jack O’Keefe.
The company remains under a cease-and-desist order from the city and has brought in a third party to conduct an investigation of the fatal blast. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, as well as the state Department of Fire Services, have also opened up investigations.
Building Commissioner Greg Earls said Tuesday he expects to see firm demolition plans from Seqens/PCI Synthesis' engineers as soon as Wednesday and as late as Thursday. Seqens/PCI Synthesis continues to be cooperative, according to Earls, who added that the company plans to begin demolition as soon as Thursday, but he would need to sign off on the plans first.
Earls also said a pair of other vats containing potentially hazardous chemicals, like acetone and isopropyl alcohol, have been drained ahead of the addition's demolition.
"It's been pretty quiet," he said.
A spokesperson for Seqens/PCI Synthesis confirmed the company was awaiting approval from the city before beginning demolition work but could not elaborate further.
The offices of U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, and Edward Markey, D-Mass, and U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., and Gov. Maura Healey have also been keeping an eye on the situation, as have state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, and state Rep. Dawne Shand, D-Newburyport.
Mayor Sean Reardon said in a text message that he is setting up a conference call with the state and federal lawmakers later this week.
Department of Fire Services spokesperson Jake Wark said his department continues to review Seqens/PCI Synthesis' compliance with fire codes, while the investigation of the origin and cause of the explosion remains ongoing.
Wark also said the Essex County District Attorney's Office continues to investigate O’Keefe's death.
Seqens/PCI Synthesis has been the subject of three major violations with federal agencies since 2006 when the Environmental Protection Agency accused the company (which was then known as Polycarbon Industries Inc.) of violating numerous requirements of federal and state hazardous waste laws.
Among the violations were, failure to conduct personal training, failure to separate incompatible wastes and failure to comply with tank and air emission standards.
The company also paid the EPA more than $200,000 in 2019 after an inspection of the plant in 2017 showed it was violating federal and state hazardous waste laws.
PCI then agreed to pay a $50,210 fine, as well as spend $152,000 on projects that will protect human health and the environment.
OSHA also hit Seqens/PCI Synthesis with a $4,950 fine for a "serious" violation involving 23 people in 2015 but the company ended up paying only $2,970 after filing an appeal with the federal agency.
