NEWBURYPORT — Demolition of the Seqens/PCI Synthesis pharmaceutical factory’s damaged addition won’t begin until next week, the city’s Building Department announced Thursday.
A 62-year-old Methuen man was killed and four others were injured May 4 in a chemical explosion at the Opportunity Way site that sent a massive vat through the addition’s roof and roughly 30 feet into a parking lot.
Firefighters and contractors have been at the site ever since but city Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the Fire Department on Wednesday finished its “hero’s work” of overseeing the removal of two other vats containing potentially hazardous chemicals such as acetone and isopropyl alcohol.
Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III said a few drums still remain in the building and his department is on call on an as-needed basis.
Building Commissioner Greg Earls now has control over the building and said demolition of the addition will begin soon.
“I haven’t seen any plans for dismantling, so the clock hasn’t started at all,” he said. “No dismantling is going to happen until the plans are approved by the Building Department and that may be well into next week.”
Seqens issued a press release Thursday, stating the demolition should affect roughly 20% of the building’s capacity.
The company also stated that potential environmental impacts have been monitored ever since the accident and it will continue to monitor and communicate all relevant data to authorities, including the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.
Seqens has also pledged to work with city, state and federal officials to determine what caused the fatal blast and to prevent other tragedies from happening, according to a company official.
“Newburyport has been our home. We value the community, local businesses and residents,” the company stated. “We have started our investigation and continue to work closely with the authorities and relevant local, state and federal agencies to determine the cause of the accident.”
Earls said the company brought in three consulting engineers who are making plans to safely dismantle the damaged portion. Contractors were also working Thursday to move materials out of the way.
“Every chemical that’s within the building is known and is being moved to a safe location within the building,” he said. “Safety has been stressed 100% and that’s why the work has been going so slowly. Nothing happens a lot of the time because of safety. Everything is looked at 10 times.”
Earls said the company has been “very open and cooperative.”
“They have good people on-site and I have faith and high confidence in all of them,” he said.
Earls added that he and Building Inspector Dennis Morel are at the site at least twice a day and the building is monitored by private security around the clock.
“There’s a disposal and wrecking company on-site during the day and there will be private security there overnight and into the weekends, just like it was last week,” Earls said. “We really don’t want people who are curious coming down and looking at it. It really just makes the job more difficult ... .
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
