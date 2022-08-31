NEWBURYPORT — Atwood Park is getting a brighter disposition as the city began installing four new lamp posts Wednesday morning at the South End fixture.
City Councilor at large Connie Preston lives on Atwood Street and said she had reached out to former Ward 2 Councilor Jared Eigerman about getting better lighting at the park a few years ago.
"It gets very dark there at night and frankly, there is a decent amount of hooliganism that can go on there," she said.
The former tennis court is sandwiched between Atwood Street and School Street and has been the subject of a number improvements since 2014, including the installation of a new lawn, paver walkways and perennial gardens.
Preston said Eigerman put her in contact with former Parks Director Lise Reid and current Manager of Special Projects Kim Turner, who wrote a successful $33,000 grant application to the Community Preservation Committee.
DPS workers assisted the Parks Department in installing electrical conduits for four new, Ashbury lamp posts Wednesday morning.
"These are similar to what is in the rest of the city and they will match everything else. We want to light up the park and make it safer for residents. There is a lot of tree coverage and we are trying to get that lit up a little bit," Parks Manager Mike Hennessey said.
Hennessey added the new lamp posts will house light emitting diode lights, which are not expected to keep anyone up at night.
"We would classify them as a big street light. They are LED and very nice, decorative lamp posts," he said.
Work on the project began at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and Hennessey said it should go on into Thursday.
"Concrete is coming in on Tuesday to put the foundation in for the forms and we will work with the city electrician (Jeff Matheson) in getting the rest of the work done with him," he said.
The incoming lighting fixtures are sustainable and Dark Sky compliant, according to Turner, who added they will will make the park more accessible.
"This improves the overall quality and ambience of the park at night," she said.
Preston said she was happy to see Wednesday's work being done.
"I am thrilled to see it, absolutely thrilled. I think this will be a huge bonus to the neighborhood," she said.
The city is currently under a mandatory outdoor watering ban, which Hennessey said helped his department focus on capital improvement projects such as the one at Atwood Park.
"We're not out there mowing grass with four to five guys everyday right now. So we can dedicate them a little bit more to doing the projects that need to get done," he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon thanked DPS, the Parks Department and Matheson in an email and said that he has very fond memories of Atwood Park growing up.
“I used to go visit Bradley Fuller who was the grandfather of my cousins and lived next to the park. We would always end up on the playground there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.