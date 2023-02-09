NEWBURYPORT — Developers could be looking at turning the former Brown School into affordable housing for senior citizens that includes a city gymnasium.
The school hosted its last group of students in 2014 and was most recently home to Newburyport Youth Services. But the Milk Street building has been sitting vacant ever since inspectors deemed the heating system unusable and sent NYS looking for a new home in fall 2021.
The city purchased the former National Guard building at 59 Low St. for $220,000 last year to potentially be used as the new home for NYS.
Studies have indicated the cost and design of renovating the former Brown School would be unfeasible to house NYS again, and the Ad Hoc Committee on Adaptive Reuse of Brown School Property was formed last year.
The group met at City Hall on Monday to discuss an outline for a request for information, or RFI, for potential contractors. The ad hoc committee is chaired by at-large City Councilor Bruce Vogel and includes Ward 1 Councilor Sharif Zeid, Ward 2 Councilor Jennie Donahue, Ward 6 Councilor Byron Lane and at-large Councilor Connie Preston as voting members.
Vogel said Planning Director Andy Port authored the draft RFI outline, which is designed to provide information to potential contractors who repurpose surplus community buildings, namely schools, and indicates interest from the city in turning it into affordable housing for seniors.
Vogel said the city has less than the state-mandated 10% of its housing stock listed as affordable housing, which would allow potential developers to avoid many zoning restrictions under the 40B statute.
“Because of our efforts, the state has granted us a two-year safe harbor status to protect the city from 40B implications. But that time is running out,” he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon has indicated he would like to see the school used for affordable senior housing.
Reardon has also said he would like to keep the school’s gymnasium as a city asset and authorized a value-engineered alternative study that reported an estimated $1.8 million would be needed to make the gym functional again.
“I think the way the building’s constituted, it would be very easy to close off the hallway and gym from the rest of the building. That could absolutely be done,” the mayor said Wednesday.
The city is in desperate need of community space, according to the mayor. He said the Brown School gym could be used for youth and adult recreation or as performance space, as well as office space and a voting location as it has in the past.
“There’s a real need for senior affordable housing there and I think we’re pricing our seniors out of town,” Reardon said. “But, at the same time, there is definitely some value in keeping the building as a city asset by utilizing that first floor.”
Zeid expressed frustration Monday that the RFI process favors potential developers over the community on a project that the city has been trying to find a solution to for the past eight years.
Vogel said Wednesday that the RFI is designed to see what is workable on the property.
“Let’s put it out there and let’s see. We have all of these ideas and we are going to now include wanting this gym, just because. So, we will put to out there and then we will know if we can let the building sit there for another eight years or try a solution,” he said.
On Monday, the ad hoc committee voted 3-1-1 to turn the RFI draft outline into a full outline, with Zeid voting against the measure and Lane voting “present.”
The committee asked that the full RFI outline include language which would support providing affordable housing for people 62 and older, with a preference for handicapped-accessible units on the ground floor, as well as the potential for the city to retain use of the gym.
The full RFI outline is expected to be reviewed by the committee Feb. 22.
“The outline is not final product,” Vogel said Wednesday. “All we were doing is giving Andy the information we wanted him to include in the RFI.”
Vogel also said he has been working hard to get people to understand that he doesn’t care if the gym remains on the property or not.
“Personally, I feel as though we have bent over backwards to include every want and desire for that building in the RFI, as opposed to expressing a wish list of things that may or may not be doable, simply by ourselves,” he said. “I want to know what the world will do with building, and the gym is just a dream unless someone says they can do that or the city is willing to take it on and make it happen.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
