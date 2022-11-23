NEWBURYPORT — The city has satisfactory clarified its reasons to the Secretary of State’s Office why it will not turn over a 2016 internal review of the Parks Department to The Daily News, according to a state official.
The report documents alleged improprieties during summer 2014 by former Parks Director Lise Reid. The report also recommended increased day-to-day supervision of employees and consolidation of the Parks Department as a division of the Department of Public Services.
The report, which was mailed to The Daily News anonymously over the summer, was drafted after Mayor Sean Reardon presented a plan to the City Council in July to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services.
Reardon’s plan stalled before the council in September, but not before Reid was let go by the mayor, who also said he had only seen the 2016 report after making his proposal public.
Although The Daily News confirmed the veracity of the 2016 report with the assistance of former Mayor Donna Holaday, Daily News editor Dave Rogers submitted a public records request, asking for a copy of the document. The city denied the request, prompting Rogers to appeal the decision to Secretary of State William Galvin’s office.
In response, Galvin’s office ordered the city to better explain why it would not hand over the report.
Reardon had been working with the city solicitor, KP Law, to comply with the secretary of state’s request within the 10 business days the city was given.
On Friday, the city sent a letter to the state supervisor of records, again saying it would not hand over the report. In its response, the city claimed the report contains information related to unresolved allegations involving city employees and that redaction is not possible since the identity of who is being investigated is already known to the newspaper.
The response also states that the 2016 report relates directly to a pending legal matter involving a former city employee.
“The city has carefully analyzed the record at issue and determined that redaction is not possible, given that the identity of the individuals involved in the report, which contains unresolved allegations and personnel information, is known to the requestor,” the letter states.
Debra O’Malley, a spokesperson for Galvin, said the city was ordered to provide a response to detail why it could not turn over the records. The determination did not, however, require the city to provide the records but a more specific response why it could not.
“The city was ordered to produce a response to Mr. Rogers’ request, provided in a manner consistent with the order to clarify the exemption they are claiming and why,” she said. “The response is not in violation of the order, since it was not asked to provide the records.”
O’Malley also said the The Daily News can appeal the city’s decision to the state as a new response.
Reardon’s chief of staff, Andrew Levine, said Monday the city will continue to work with the state as needed.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.