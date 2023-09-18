NEWBURYPORT — City officials last week conceded that a purchasing error involving the Newburyport Police Department’s body camera program has resulted in taxpayers being on the hook for more than $29,500.
In fiscal 2022, the city introduced its body camera program for police officers after receiving the federal Byrne Justice Assistance Local Law Enforcement grant. Accepting the grant committed the city to a minimum of five years to the program.
It was initially thought that additional years of the program would be paid through a line item within the police department’s budget. However, the city unexpectedly secured a separate grant of $55,550 from the Department of Justice to pay for years two and three of the program.
The program not only provides body cameras for police officers but for parking enforcement officials.
In a memo dated Aug. 22 to the City Council, Finance Director Ethan Manning said that after spending $29,550 to cover fiscal 2023 expenditures related to the body camera program, the city requested reimbursement from the DOJ.
The reimbursement request was, however, denied because the city bought cameras before Jan. 1, 2022, violating a tenant of the DOJ grant that restricted body camera purchases before that date.
“Consequently, due to the initial procurement of body cameras in July 2021, they were rendered ineligible under the grant,” Manning wrote in his letter.
That forced the city to take action to make sure the program continued without interruption.
Last Monday, the City Council unanimously voted to approve transferring $59,079 from the recently completed police station locker room renovation project that came under budget, to cover two years of the camera program. The locker room project had a surplus of $78,555.
“Although the inability to leverage the grant is highly unfortunate, the availability of surplus funds from the locker room project fortunately negates the need to utilize free cash or submit a supplemental budget request,” Manning wrote.
Ward 1 City Councilor Sharif Zeid, chairman of the Budget and Finance subcommittee, said transferring city funds was a disappointment but needed to be done.
“We committed to this as a city for five years and this is something the community wanted and needed,” he said. “The fact that we had to spend our own money is not ideal but that’s how it goes. From my understanding, next year it will just be built, right into the budget and life goes on.”
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine admitted the funding situation was not ideal.
“It’s not great but we’ve been able to cover it,” he said.
Mayor Sean Reardon said the initial grant funding was received before he took office in early 2022 and added the body cameras are a useful tool on the streets.
“They’ve really become a part of the police department uniform and I think it helps to protect them,” he said. “It allows them to go out there and do their job, so it works for me. We also have a lot of people who, unfortunately, like to confront our parking officers, so this gives them a little bit more added protection.”
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
