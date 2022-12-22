NEWBURYPORT — Guests on this Saturday’s “Local Pulse” live internet radio program include Molly Ettenborough, Newburyport’s recycling and energy manager, to discuss the city’s electricity aggregation program.
And, in keeping with a long-standing tradition, host Joe DiBiase will also chat with Jay Williamson about Christmas history in the Greater Newburyport area.
Broadcast from The Daily News of Newburyport office on Liberty Street, “Show #428” will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site mentioned above and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.